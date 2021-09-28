Worlds 2021: LCK goes to the LoL Worlds in a luxury jet by Riot

Worlds 2021 is approaching and players from all over the world are meeting in Iceland to kick off the World of LoL activities. However, what caught the attention of the League of Legends community was how players from LCK, the Korean league, came to the event: they were all driven by a luxury jet paid for by Riot Games itself.

According to information gathered by several fans in the region, the LCK players went to Iceland on a flight operated by a Crystal Skye Boeing 777, a luxury jet that costs up to US$ 50,000 per flight hour. Check out some of the photos of this plane below.

Continue after advertising LCK Plane to Iceland – Crystal Skye Boing 777 *Their plane is one of the most luxurious private jet in the world* pic.twitter.com/H1FaVVyGRh — tty 🐻 (@faklsh) September 26, 2021

Before boarding, Faker talked a little more about the trip in an interview with INVEN. “It’s been a long time since I got on a plane,” commented the T1 mid laner. “It takes a while to get to Iceland, but I’m grateful that Riot has prepared us a private jet, we will be able to travel comfortably”, completes the three-time world champion of LoL.

Brazilian RED Canids players have been in Europe for a few days in preparation for Worlds 2021. Last Sunday night (26), the team’s support was the first to reach the rank of Grand Master on the European League of server Legends. Check out more about it here at Mais Esports.

