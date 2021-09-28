World’s most dangerous bird was created by humans 18,000 years ago, study says

The oldest bird ever raised by humans may have been a cassowary — often called the world’s most dangerous bird because of its long claws.

Territorial, aggressive and often compared to a dinosaur in appearance, the bird is an unusual candidate for domestication.

However, a new study of more than 1,000 fossilized eggshell fragments excavated from two rock shelters used by hunter-gatherers in New Guinea suggested that early humans may have collected the eggs of the large — flightless — bird before they hatch.

New Guinea is a large island north of Australia. The eastern half of the island is Papua New Guinea, while the western half is part of Indonesia.

“This behavior we’re seeing came thousands of years before the domestication of the chicken,” said the study’s lead author, Kristina Douglass, assistant professor of anthropology and African studies at Penn State University.

“And this isn’t a small bird, it’s a huge, stubborn, incapable bird that can eviscerate you,” she said in a press release.

The researchers said that while a cassowary can be aggressive (a Florida man was killed by a bird in 2019), it clings to the first thing it sees after it hatches. That means it’s easy to keep the animal and raise it to adult size.

Today, the cassowary is New Guinea’s largest vertebrate, and its feathers and bones are valuable materials for making body adornments and ceremonial clothing. Poultry meat is considered a delicacy in New Guinea.

There are three species of cassowary, which are native to parts of northern Queensland, Australia, and New Guinea. Researcher Kristina Douglass believes that our ancestors probably created the smallest species, the dwarf cassowary, which weighs about 20 kg.

The fossilized eggshells were carbon dated as part of the study, and their ages ranged from 18,000 to 6,000 years.

It is believed that humans had the first domesticated chickens not earlier than 9,500 years ago.

Changes in egg shells

To reach their conclusions, the researchers first studied the eggshells of live birds, including turkeys, rheas and ostriches.

The interior of the eggshell changes as developing birds get calcium from the eggshell.

Using high-resolution 3D images and inspecting the interior of the eggs, the researchers were able to build a model of what the eggs looked like during the different stages of incubation.

Scientists tested their model on emu and ostrich eggs before applying it to fossilized eggshell fragments found in New Guinea. The team found that most of the eggshells found at the sites were almost ripe.

These late-stage eggshells indicate that the people who lived in these two rock shelters were collecting eggs when the cassowary embryos had fully formed beaks, claws and feathers, the study said.

But were humans intentionally collecting these eggs to allow them to hatch or were they collecting the eggs to eat? It’s possible they were doing both, Douglass said.

Consuming eggs with fully formed embryos is considered a delicacy in some parts of the world, but Douglass said the research team’s analysis suggests that people were incubating the chicks.

Less mature eggshells showed more signs of burning—suggesting that when cassowary eggs were consumed, they were boiled and eaten when their contents were mostly liquid.

“Today in the highlands, people raise cassowary chicks until adulthood to collect feathers and consume or sell the birds. It is possible that cassowaries have also been highly valued in the past, as they are among the largest vertebrate animals in New Guinea,” said Douglass.

However, there is still a lot that researchers do not know.

To successfully raise cassowary chicks, people would need to know where the nests were, know when the eggs were laid, and remove them from the nest just before hatching.

This is not an easy task, as birds do not nest in the same places every year. Once the female lays the eggs, the male birds assume the role of a nest and do not depart for 50 days while incubating the eggs.

“People may have hunted the male and then collected the eggs. As males do not leave the nest unsupervised, they also do not feed much during the incubation period, which makes them more vulnerable to predators,” she said.

The research was published in the scientific journal PNAS this Monday (27).

(This text was translated from English; read the original here)