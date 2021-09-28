World’s top scorer, Ferrão praises Brazilian defense: “Brazil is not just goals” | futsal world cup

Top scorer at the Futsal World Cup, Ferrão agrees that “a good attack starts in defence”. So far, Brazil has scored 23 goals – seven of them made by the pivot – and only four conceded, which makes the selection have one of the best defenses at the World Cup. THE 1-0 victory over Morocco , which guaranteed a place in the semifinal of the competition, was possible thanks to the great performance of the Brazilian defensive system.

For Ferrão, the match was important to show that “Brazil is not just goals”.

– We are prepared, because it is a World Cup. We know that we have the potential to play games, to score goals, with a giant attacking potential. But I think that what also gives titles is the defense potential. We showed that Brazil is not just about goals, it’s not just about attacking. Brazil is also defense. I think that this way we will be able to achieve our goals

Ferrão Brazil x Vietnam Futsal World Cup — Photo: Chris Ricco/FIFA

Brazil returns to the court on Wednesday, at 2 pm, to face Argentina in the semifinal. The match will be in the city of Kaunas, broadcast by Globo, SporTV and real time in ge. On the other hand, Portugal and Kazakhstan face at the same time on Thursday.

Ferrão also praised captain Rodrigo’s performance in the qualifying match. For him, the shirt 14 “saved” Brazil

– Rodrigo, defensively, his submission is spectacular. He already demonstrates there many years in the League, in the national team, scoring many goals. And today it saved us. That goal of his gave us the victory and qualification for the semifinal