Xiaomi Civi is released with 120Hz screen and very attractive price

As predicted, Xiaomi today launched its new line of mid-range Xiaomi Civi smartphones, created to take over from the defunct Mi CC line, which had its last launch, Mi CC9 Pro, in November 2019. The idea is to offer a good product quality, but at a much more affordable cost than the recently released Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro.

So far, Xiaomi has presented only one Civi model, but as rumors were talking about a 108 MP main camera, and the Civi comes with a 64 MP camera, it’s very likely that the line will gain new devices soon. The triple camera is completed by an 8MP ultra-wide with 120˚ angle and a 2MP macro sensor.

publicity

55W fast charging, one of the Xiaomi Civi highlights

Inside, Xiaomi’s new release has a Snapdragon 778G processor, manufactured in the 6 nm process. Confirming the leaked information, the Civi has a 4500 mAh battery with a 55W fast charge, which reaches 100% capacity in 45 minutes at the outlet, according to the company.

The 6.55-inch OLED screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, and also features HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. In addition, the screen also has an integrated fingerprint reader. The front camera is 32 MP, and is in a circular cutout.

Read too

One of the highlights of the new mid-range are the stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res sound support. In addition, it is also very thin and light, 7 mm thick and weighing 166 grams.

Affordable Prices in China

Xiaomi Civi Colors

The Xiaomi Civi was released in three color options. In China, it costs 2,600 yuan ($2,149) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB capacity model, 2,900 yuan ($2,398) for the same 8GB, but with 256 GB of space. Those who want more memory can opt for the model with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, which will cost 3,200 yuan (R$2,646). For now, we still don’t have information about a possible launch of Xiaomi Civi in ​​Brazil.

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!