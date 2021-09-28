Xiaomi Civi is unveiled with Snapdragon 778G and 120 Hz OLED screen

This Monday (27), Xiaomi officially unveiled the Xiaomi Civi cell phone. Successor of the CC line, the new intermediate model from the Chinese manufacturer arrives in the Asian market with several attractions.

Highlighted, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G, a 6 nm processor and four large cores based on the Cortex-A78. In addition, the smartphone uses the Adreno 642L GPU and 5G modem.

At 166g, the Xiaomi Civi stands out for its super-slim design.Source: Xiaomi/Disclosure

The Xiaomi Civi features a 6.55-inch curved OLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition to the maximum brightness of 950 nits, the display has a resolution of Full HD+ with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

In terms of camera, the main module of the device has a 64 MP (ultra-wide) sensor accompanied by secondary solutions of 8 MP and 2 MP (macro). Meanwhile, the selfie camera has an incredible 32 MP and auto focus.

With its slim design — just 7mm thick and 166g in weight — another attraction of the Xiaomi Civi is the 4,500 mAh battery. According to the brand, a 45-minute charge using the 55W wired charging bracket guarantees about 24 hours of use.

Xiaomi Civi supports 55W charging.Source: Xiaomi/Disclosure

Price and availability in China

Xiaomi Civi pre-sale starts this Monday (27), in China. Then, starting September 30, the devices will officially go on sale in Chinese online and physical stores.

The base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will sell for 2,600 yuan (about R$2,150 in direct conversion). The version with 256 GB of memory will hit Chinese stores for 2,900 yuan (R$2,393).

Finally, the 12GB/256GB Xiaomi Civi edition will cost 3,200 yuan ($2,645). So far, the Chinese brand has not revealed the launch window of the global version of the cell phone.