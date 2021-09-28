‘You can drink, go to the club and I’ll cover you. I just ask you to play well’

Newly retired at 34 years of age, Frenchman Samir Nasri, ex-Arsenal and Manchester City, revealed a conversation with Jorge Sampaoli, who wanted him very much in the Seville, where in fact Nasri ended up going in 2016.

In an interview with the newspaper Du Dimanche, the former France midfielder at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups revealed behind the scenes of his loan to Sevilla in 2016-17, the season in which Sampaoli took over the club.

“Sampaoli loved me so much that he told me: ‘Come to our team, you can drink, go clubbing, do whatever you want and I’ll cover you with the club. I just ask you to play well on the weekend,'” Nasri said.

“If I wanted to see my family on a weekend when I didn’t have to play, Sampaoli told me he would take care of my dog.”

Nasri played 30 matches and scored 3 goals for Sevilla. At the end of the loan, he went to play in Turkey, where he was soon caught in a drug test and was absent from football for 18 months.

