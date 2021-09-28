Young discovers two types of cancer after suspecting she was pregnant

23-year-old Mia Mackin was diagnosed with two types of cancer after suspecting she was pregnant. According to The Mirror, the resident of Belfast, Northern Ireland, was admitted to a hospital after feeling her heart pounding.

After hours of examination, Mia discovered on the X-ray that she had a shadow around her heart. At first, the doctors said it could be an infection. They also ruled out pregnancy.

However, on further tests, the young woman received the sad news that she had stage 2 Hodgkin’s lymphoma and thyroid cancer, also stage 2.

“I was ninety-five percent sure I was pregnant,” Mia said recently on social media. According to her, when faced with the results of the exams, the doctors hesitated to tell the news.

“I was working the day they called me to let me know I had cancer,” he said. “If I hadn’t gone to the hospital that day, with cancer closing in on my heart and lungs, I would probably have died of a heart attack,” he recalled.

After months of treatment, the good news: the tumors were gone. Mia said she cried at the news.

“The moment was something I can’t really express in words. I was incredibly proud of myself. Grateful for life, happy and ecstatic”, she said.

With over 10,000 followers, Mia shares moments of her journey and hopes to help others. “It’s all a matter of mentality. I soon realized that sharing my story and helping others made it all worthwhile. Show other young women that they are not alone in their battles. That was my goal”, he concluded.