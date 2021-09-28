Young discovers two types of cancer while thinking she was pregnant











23-year-old Mia Mackin, a resident of Belfast, Northern Ireland, was surprised while thinking she was pregnant. The young woman, who believed she was carrying a baby, actually found that she suffered from two types of cancer: stage two Hodgkin’s lymphoma and stage two thyroid cancer.

According to ‘Mirror’, Mia made the discovery after performing routine tests requested by the company she worked for in 2019. “In October, I went to the hospital on a whim after a health exam at work showed that my resting heart rate was much taller than normal. I was 95% sure I was pregnant. The health exam at work was the last straw”, he revealed.

Mackin’s exams showed a large shadow around his heart. At first, doctors believed it was an infection, but further screening identified both types of cancer. “After they confirmed it was cancer through a biopsy, they sent me for a PET scan, a thirty-minute scan that scans your entire body for disease. Two weeks later I was diagnosed with two different types of cancer, thyroid cancer and Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It was at this point that I knew death was something I needed to resolve. In fact, if I hadn’t gone to the hospital that day, with the cancer closing in on my heart and lungs, I would probably have died of a heart attack,” he said.

In November 2019, the young woman started four rounds and eight chemotherapy treatments, which lasted two months. In January 2020, new tests showed that Mia was cured, but two years later she still needs to undergo treatments.

“It’s been almost two years since I was first diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. It is a common blood cancer in young people. Two years later, I had no idea that I would still be being treated for a totally separate cancer, but here we are! This is just a small reminder to keep an eye on your health. Look out for signs of possible unpleasant health conditions. It can be so easy to get them under the rug. Believe me, I did this for a while. It almost cost me my life,” Mia wrote on Instagram.