Young woman suspects pregnancy but discovers two different types of cancer

posted on 09/27/2021 9:32 PM



Mia Mackin uses Youtube and Instagram to make other young people aware of health monitoring and share experiences – (credit: Mia Mackin/Instagram/Reproduction)

A routine exam at work led Mia Mackin, then 23, to think she was pregnant. It was October 2019 and she left the office and went to a hospital to order a simple blood test. After talking to the doctors, however, the surprise.

Mia had a rare type of blood cancer: stage 2 Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The disease was at an advanced stage and had already formed a large mass in the young woman’s chest, around her heart and lungs. Two months later, in December, she would also discover thyroid cancer.

Raised in a family of Jehovah’s Witnesses, she had to abandon her religion to begin treatment. This is because the guidance he received was not to undergo chemotherapy sessions, as they would lead to the need to receive blood transfusions.

Alone, she faced the treatments, discovered two other tumors and started life again during the pandemic period. Now 25 years old, Mia Mackin has become an internet celebrity by sharing her journey on social media and has been giving press interviews in Ireland about her own history and the importance of health care.

the first surprise

“In October I went to the hospital on impulse after a health check at work showed my resting heart rate was much higher than normal. To be honest, I was 95% sure I was pregnant. The health exam at work was the last straw,” he said in an interview with The Irish Sun.

In the conversation, she remembered how it was to receive that first diagnosis. “After 12 hours in the ER, baffled doctors and many tears later – they agreed to have me do a chest x-ray and within 20 minutes my results were back. It showed a big shadow around my heart,” he recalled.

Within weeks, the second diagnosis arrived and Mia had to make tough choices for a young woman her age. “I made the decision to leave religion because it just wasn’t for me and I didn’t want to put my life at risk. I had very limited contact with my family and, in fact, all the friends I had no longer have contact with”, he told in July to Belfast Telegraph.

Rediscovery

Isolation by prioritizing health, contrary to what her old religion preaches, made the Irish woman need to look for a new path for herself amidst the whirlwind of events at the beginning of cancer treatment. “In the middle of chemotherapy, I was a blank slate and had just been excommunicated from a religion. My family became social media because I didn’t have anyone else to talk to or relax with,” he reported.

Part of the support he received to continue the fight for his own life came from two philanthropic institutions: Young Lives vs Cancer and Cancer Fund for Children. In gratitude, she participates in fundraising events and promotes organizations on social media. Last year alone, he managed to raise over £1,500 on a crowdfunding site to help others in a similar situation.

Gratitude

“Having this support within reach, especially when I didn’t have the family support I used to have, was amazing,” he said. After undergoing cycles of chemotherapy and radiation therapy in early September, she had surgery to remove the fourth tumor, which was found in her neck. In a recent post, she thanked her Instagram followers for their support, affection and concern. Read the translation below:

Just a little message to let you know how immensely grateful I am for all your love and support! My surgery went very well and my surgeon is very happy with everything.

I’m so ready to say goodbye to hospitals… That said, I can’t even express how amazing my medical team is. Every nurse and every doctor is literally an angel.

You are the best! Thank you so much for all the messages of love and support!