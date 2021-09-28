Zé de Abreu apologizes to Tabata Amaral for threat of aggression

Actor José de Abreu apologized to Congresswoman Tabata Amaral (PSB) because of a message he recently released on Twitter. He admitted the error after Tabata announced he would sue him.

José de Abreu republished the message of a user who promised to attack Tabata Amaral for political differences. “José de Abreu reposted a message that said he would punch me until he was arrested. Simply for disagreeing with my ideas. Unfortunately, machismo is very present, very violent and tries to silence us,” Tabata told CNN.

José de Abreu did not respond immediately, but now he apologized.

“I was dead wrong. My life is full of mistakes, and one of the things I’ve learned is that when you’re very critical, you have to learn to be self-critical. […] I’m going to write a letter to Tabata, on video. I’ll write her an apology. I’m going to propose a political attitude”, said José de Abreu on the “Fala, Lola, Fala” channel on YouTube.

Tabata has not yet spoken after José de Abreu’s apology. Before, she had promised to sue the actor and also whoever made the initial threat.

“We go forward denouncing crimes like these, so I took the appropriate legal measures against these two people who threatened me with physical aggression,” said Tabata.

See too

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Viih Tube praised for transparent look with G-string after haters attack

+ Body of missing youth found in dumpster



+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Video: family is caught putting hair in food so as not to pay the bill

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Gabriel Medina Institute closes its doors in Maresias

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence