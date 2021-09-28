Zé de Abreu apologizes to Tabata Amaral: “I was completely wrong” | From them

Reproduction/Instagram The actor said he will write an apology letter to the deputy

In an interview with “Fala, Lola, Fala” on Youtube, actor José de Abreu, 75, apologized to federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) for a publication that encourages physical aggression against politics. The post in question said “If I meet on the street, I punch until I get arrested”, in addition to calling the policy “scoundrels”.



“I was dead wrong. My life is full of mistakes, and one of the things I’ve learned is that when you’re very critical, you have to learn to be self-critical,” he said. Zé de Abreu stated that he will write a video letter to Tabata, and that he will write an apology. “I’m going to propose a political attitude. This fact happened Saturday before last. On Sunday, it was the cancellation thing.”



The actor also said that he was raised in an extremely fascist environment and mentioned his mother. “What I would like to discuss is that this is a daily deconstruction that we have to do against racism, homophobia, misogyny, machismo. Can I speak ill of my mother? Or how is a woman like machismo? (…) When my father died, in 1955, we went through a battle, but she was a fighter,” he recalled.



The federal deputy is constantly the target of threats and stated that she will sue José de Abreu. “I took legal action against these two people who threatened me with physical aggression,” she said, referring to the actor and author of the Twitter post.