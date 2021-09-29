23 years of Google: see 7 fun facts about doodles

Google completes, this Monday (27), 23 years of existence. The Mountain View giant was born out of the partnership and friendship between Sergey Brin, a Stanford graduate student, and Larry Page, who was considering a graduate degree at the university. In 1998, the pair built the prototype of an internet search engine, giving rise to the most visited website in the world.

According to the company, billions of searches are carried out daily in the search engine, which is available in more than 150 languages. “From the early days of Google, from its first server housed in a cabinet built from toy blocks to its servers now housed in more than 20 data centers around the world, its mission to make the world’s information accessible to everyone remains same”, says the company in an anniversary statement.

Among the company’s many hallmarks are doodles — fun, personalized versions of the Google logo — released on special occasions and dates. To recall a little of this history with more than two decades, the TechWorld separated 7 curiosities about the doodles already released by the brand.

1. Forward, Brazil!

According to the digital doodle archive, the first personalized tribute to Brazil was made on June 28, 2002. At the time, Brazil was one of the finalists to compete in the World Cup final in Japan, against Germany. To give Brazilians strength, Google placed the country’s flag in its logo, replaced the letter “o” with a ball and placed an athlete with the “hopeless” giving a bicycle.

2. It was unintentionally wanting

On February 21, 2020, Google decided to honor Roberto Gómez Bolaños, the actor who brought the popular characters Chaves and Chapolin Colorado to life. On that date, the Mexican would turn 91 years old, but died in November 2014. The curious thing about the story is that in addition to the countries of the American continent, the Chespirito doodle was launched in Iceland and Italy.

3. Get vaccinated!

Since the official declaration of covid-19 as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) in March 2020, Google has released several doodles referring to the health crisis. In addition to honoring professionals who were at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic, the company has also thanked teachers, workers in the food sector, janitors, researchers, deliverymen, public transport drivers, among other professions. On May 1st, the company returned to the theme and made the doodle “Get Vaccinated, Wear a Mask, Save Lives” to encourage the continuation of care.

4. Historical women

For many years, Google has focused on honoring women. The company has given visibility to great leaders, writers, researchers, artists, politicians and more. Among the dozens of honorees are figures such as Lola Álvarez Bravo (Mexican photographer), Margaret Lin Xavier (Thai doctor), Maria Teresa Vera (Cuban musician), Connie Mark (British combatant), Ruth Asawa (Chinese-American artist and educator) and Olga Orozco (Argentine poet). In Brazil, figures such as Carolina Maria de Jesus (writer), Dorina Nowill (philanthropist and educator), Dona Militana (artist) and Dercy Gonçalves (actress) were remembered.

5. Olympic game

Several doodles released were interactive and showed a different animation at click time. In the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (held in 2021 due to the pandemic) the company surpassed itself and launched a complete game. Doodle Champion Island Games has 7 minigames that tell the story of the Island of Champions, a place that brings together the strongest athletes in the world. Even with the end of the Olympics, the game is still available here.

6. Greenland represented

Not all countries where Google performs specific doodles aimed exclusively at the local population. A region that has received more than one honor, however, is Greenland. The autonomous island (which integrates Danish territory) has already received memories such as cartoonist, humorist and writer Robert Storm Petersen and explorer Fridtjof Nansen.

7. The beginning of everything

The first tech giant’s logo “fool” appeared in 1998. Even before the company was officially formed, Larry Page and Sergey Brin wanted to inform them that they would be out of the office attending the electronic music event Burning Man. , they put the characteristic puppet of the festival behind the name of Google, which gave rise to a sequence of more than 4,000 doodles to date.

According to the brand, there is currently a specific team of illustrators (called “doodlers”) and engineers who are behind each doodle released. Users can even send theme suggestions to the email: [email protected] To see all the publications already made, just visit this official Google website.