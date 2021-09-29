24 companies open job and internship vacancies; see list | work and career

PepsiCo, Tetra Pak, Group Software, Best Shipping, Konduto, NeuralMed, Market4u, Nvoip, Bloxs Investimentos, Solids, SGA IT Cloud, Showkase, Sambatech, Cloudez, SalesFarm, Cidadania4u, Abstartups, Contbank, PagBrasil, Far.me , Sidia Institute of Science and Technology, Plusdin, Pingback and Nvoip have job vacancies open. See below for details of the selection processes.

PepsiCo is now open for its internship program, First Gen, with 50 vacancies in the areas of Sales, Operations, Marketing, Human Resources, Research and Development, Finance, Corporate Affairs and Legal, in the cities of Itu, São Paulo, Valinhos and Sorocaba (SP); Rio de Janeiro – RJ); Curitiba and São José dos Pinhais (PR); Sete Lagoas and Contagem (MG).

Graduation is expected from December 2022 to December 2023, in any area of ​​knowledge. The program intends to hire at least 50% black people and 50% women. With this focus, the company seeks to carry out the process in an inclusive way, with no requirement for English and for most vacancies, it also does not ask for specific courses. Candidates can apply on the website https://firstgenpepsico.eureca.me/ until October 25th.

Tetra Pak has opened registration for the internship program. Students can enroll between the 2nd and 3rd year of graduation (3rd and 4th year in January 2022) in Engineering courses (Food, Materials, Industrial, Control and Automation, Electrical, Production and Chemistry), Administration, Economy, Marketing and Communication. The vacancies will be distributed between Monte Mor (SP) and Ponta Grossa (PR), where the company has two packaging factories, and in São Paulo (SP), Tetra Pak’s administrative office in Brazil. Applications can be made until October 11th through the link: https://bit.ly/3hPWffw.

Group Software has more than 30 vacancies in the Backoffice, Market, Customer Success and Technology areas. More information can be found at the link.

The Best Shipping has 17 vacancies for the following areas: Commercial Operations Leader, Financial/Fiscal Assistant (Pelotas/RS), Full Designer, Full Product Designer, Partner Success Analyst, Operational and Logistics Support Assistant, Support Analyst Technician, Back-end Junior Software Engineer, Back-end Senior Software Engineer, Full Data Engineer, Devops Engineer, Full Front-end, Full Qa Engineer. For Melhor Ponto, the vacancies are Customer Service, Operational Assistant, Training Assistant and General Supervisor. All are for the home office model, with the exception of the opportunities for Melhor Ponto, in São Paulo, and Financial/Fiscal Assistant, in Pelotas/RS. Subscriptions by link.

Konduto has seven vacancies for different functions, as Jr Performance Analyst, Pl Relationship Executive, Fullstack PL Developer, Tech Lead BackEnd, PL Data Analyst, Product Manager (PM) and Full Dev Backend. Interested parties can apply through the link.

NeuralMed has 4 vacancies open for QA Analyst, UX/UI Designer, FrontEnd Developer and Python Developer. For registration just access the link.

Market4u has 22 vacancies for media internships, performance analyst, sales assistant sales ops, service assistant I, customer success assistant, senior dev ops, UI/UX, quality analyst, software engineer, android dev, DBA , product manager, iOS dev, promoter (events, mall and fair), legal intern, stockist, collection, stockbroker, customer success analyst, SC manager and financial assistant. Interested parties can send their résumé to the email: [email protected]

Nvoip has 11 vacancies open for internships and staff for Juiz de Fora (MG). Vacancies are for database analyst, full Java developer, full reactJS developer, content creation internship, marketing internship, jr commercial consultant, telecom internship, customer success leader, event internship, social media internship and commercial stage. Interested parties can apply through the link.

Bloxs Investimentos has two vacancies open, one for Structured Operations Analyst and another for Digital Performance Analyst. Interested parties can register through the link: https://bloxs.solides.jobs/

Sólides has 33 vacancies for positions such as data engineer; Ruby On Rails Developer – Full; Full QA Analyst; Senior and full React.js developer; marketing intern (Customer Succss); Product Manager; Senior Product Manager; Senior QA Analyst; R&S Specialist; Senior Ruby On Ralls Developer; Senior Social Media, among others. Interested parties can apply through the link.

SGA TI em Cloud has a vacancy for pre-sales consultant. The candidate needs to be a technology graduate, have certifications preferably Microsoft, experience with pre-sales of Datacenter and Digital solutions, knowledge in Cloud solutions (IaaS, SaaS and PaaS) with one of the main Cloud players in the market (Google Cloud, Azure or AWS) and intermediate English. Candidates can apply via the link.

Showkase has eight vacancies open for Growth Marketer roles | Digital Strategist; Social Media Analyst; Digital Marketing | Content | Inbound Marketing; UX/UI Designer | Product Designer; Business consultant; Fullstack Software Engineer (with Java Background); Software Development Intern and Marketing Intern. Interested parties can send an email to: [email protected]

Sambatech has 22 vacancies for positions such as Software Architect Person, Senior Backend Developer Person, Front End Vtex Developer Person, Quality Assurance Mobile, Quality Assurance Front-end, Full DevOps Developer Person, NodeJS Developer Person, Frontend Developer Person, Developer Person Mobile Flutter, Quality Assurance Back-end, Tech Lead, Inbound Qualification (IQ) Intern, Mobile IOS Swift Developer Person Full/Senior, Developer Person – Full Cycle | NodeJs – React – AWS, Frontend React Specialist, UX/UI Designer, Senior Agile Master, Project Analyst, Senior Sales Executive Person, Fullstack Developer Person – NodeJS/ReactJs, BackEnd Developer Person NodeJs and Mobile Developer Person – Android (Kotlin ). Information on the link.

Cloudez has a vacancy open for SDR. Interested parties can register their curriculum on the link.

SalesFarm has 9 open positions for Training Analyst, Social Media Intern, Graphic Design Intern, Sales Leader, Sales Coordinator, Data Analyst and Home Office Salesperson. Subscriptions on the link.

Cidadania4u has vacancies open in 100% remote mode for the Sales Development Representative, Inside Sales, Customer Success and Accounting areas. The positions are effective and have benefits such as medical, dental and meal vouchers. Subscriptions by link.

The Brazilian Association of Startups (Abstartups) has six vacancies open for the areas of Marketing, Graphic Designer, Customer Success, Communities and Web Designer. The vacancies are temporarily remote due to the pandemic, but will be present in São Paulo, in the Vila Olímpia region. Subscriptions by link.

Contbank has a position open for Senior Product Owner for candidates from anywhere in Brazil. Experience with banks and fintechs is a differential. Applicants must send their resume to [email protected] by September 30th.

PagBrasil has opportunities for Full Content Analyst, Technical Support Analyst and Full Stack Developer, in addition to the open talent bank for receiving resumes. The vacancies are for Porto Alegre and those interested can apply on the link.

Far.me has a position for Business Partner RH (full/senior) in Belo Horizonte or São Paulo, and a position for Inside Sales B2C in São Paulo. Interested parties should send the curriculum to [email protected]

Sidia Institute of Science and Technology

The Sidia Institute of Science and Technology has more than 300 vacancies for candidates with higher education in the areas of Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Systems Analysis, Software Development, Design, Electrical Engineering and Mechatronics Engineering. The professionals will work on work fronts such as UI/UX design, full stack, IoT, back-end, front-end, protocol, mobile, artificial intelligence, product owner and others, in addition to related areas. It is important to have knowledge of the English language (intermediate or advanced). Interested parties can access the company’s careers page.

Plusdin has eight positions available for Product Designer, UX Designer, Backend Engineer (Backend specialist), Mobile Engineer Specialist (Kotlin/Flutter), Senior Mobile Engineer Specialist (Android), Customer Success, Full Stack Developer and Frontend Engineer (Frontend Specialist). Interested parties can apply through the link.

Pingback has vacancies for UI Engineer, Backend Developer, Customer Success, Growth Hacker, Social Media Manager, Videomaker, Android Developer and iOS Developer. Interested parties can apply through the link.