35 Vale employees rescued from underground mine in Canada | Economy

Vale reported at around 5 pm this Tuesday (28) that 35 workers have already been rescued from the Totten underground mine, in Canada, after an accident on Sunday afternoon (26) that damaged the elevator that carries employees in and out. outside the mine.

According to the company, another four “continue to rise under the supervision of rescue teams.”

Thirty-nine workers at the Brazilian mining company were trapped in the mine that produces nickel in Sudbury, Ontario. At the time of the accident, the workers were at a depth of between 900 and 1200 meters.

By 8:30 am, 19 had been rescued. At 11am, the number rose to 30. Shortly thereafter, to 33.

In a statement released this morning, Vale said it expected workers to return to the surface “this morning” via a secondary exit ladder system.

A new forecast has not been released so far.

None of the miners are Brazilian.

The workers were arrested after an accident on Sunday afternoon damaged the means of transport (a kind of elevator) between the surface and the underground.

According to Vale, an excavator that was being transported in the access to the mine came off, blocking an access and making the elevator unavailable.

“There is a transport system, or what is commonly known as a cage, that carries employees on one level,” said Vale spokeswoman Danica Pagnutti. “Often below this elevator or transport system, we place equipment and materials under it, and we had a big piece of equipment hanging under the transport system and it moved out of place, causing damage to the axle and rendering the transport system inoperable.”

Immediately after the incident, employees proceeded to the underground shelters as part of standard company procedures, according to the company.

The withdrawal of employees is being supported by Vale’s mine rescue team and Ontario Mine Rescue. There are no reports of injuries.

“Employees are leaving the mine with the support of Vale’s rescue team through a secondary exit ladder system. Employees who have already returned to the surface are healthy and receive medical assistance on site,” added Vale.

Production at the mine is temporarily suspended.

In the first six months of 2021, the Totten mine produced 3,600 tonnes of nickel at the site.

The Totten mine started operating in February 2014. The project foresees the production of copper, nickel and precious metals over 20 years.

Vale has 6 mines in the Sudbury Basin region. The company has around 4,000 employees in the area, around 200 of which at the Totten mine.

