3rd dose of Pfizer does not generate worrying side effects

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday that a third dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine does not cause worrying side effects, days after it authorized its use in millions of people. in the country.

A study published by the CDC concludes that adverse reactions after receiving a third shot of Pfizer’s immunizer were similar to those reported after the second dose.

US health officials hope the results of the study, conducted between mid-August and mid-September, will convince vulnerable people who have received the complete regimen with the vaccine from the local drugmaker to get a booster dose.

More than 400,000 Americans received this third dose in pharmacies across the country last weekend, after the CDC authorized the measure last Friday. The information was confirmed on Tuesday by the White House’s response coordinator to the pandemic, Jeff Zients.

In addition, according to Zients, nearly 1 million people were scheduled to receive the booster at pharmacies in the coming weeks. These doses have been approved in the US for about 20 million people who have received a second Pfizer injection at least six months ago and who have a range of conditions, such as being over 65, being an adult with comorbidities such as diabetes or obesity , or working with a higher risk of infection, such as healthcare workers, teachers and market workers, provided they have received the full regimen from Pfizer before.

The study released Tuesday by the CDC included nearly 12,600 people who completed a survey after receiving a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Among these volunteers, 79.4% said they experienced pain or swelling at the injection site after the third dose, compared with 77.6% who said the same after receiving the second.

In addition, 74.1% said they had suffered side effects such as fever or headache after the booster, compared to 76.5% who experienced it after receiving the second vaccine.

“The data demonstrates that so far the third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine is being well tolerated,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

US President Joe Biden took his third dose of Pfizer vaccine at the White House on Monday, hoping to motivate more people to follow suit.

The US decision to proceed with booster doses for certain groups contradicts the requests of the World Health Organization (WHO), which this month invited developed countries to postpone the measure until at least December, given the uneven distribution of doses throughout the country. world.