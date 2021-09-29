5 reasons for a new look at obesity – 29/09/2021

In November 2020, an online event was held that featured lectures and debates on the need to adopt a new perspective on obesity: the Manifesto on A New Perspective on Obesity.

The idea of ​​the Manifesto was initially mine and I was able to count on the support of several health professionals and the mediation of the event by journalist Fabíola Cidral.

Renowned researchers participated, such as sociologist and anthropologist Claude Fischler, with his lecture “Obesity: individual or social problem?”, and Táki Cordás, psychiatrist and coordinator of the Ambulim at the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo, who spoke on “Obesity and mental health”.

The event was also attended by nutritionists, researchers and professors Dennys Cintra and Maria Carolina Santos Mendes, who gave the lectures “Obesity in 3 acts: from the genomic microcosm to public prevention policies” and “You are not alone in this journey: a participation of the intestinal microbiota in obesity”, respectively, besides the physician Paula Teixeira, ministering “Conscious eating, rescuing autonomy in food choice”.

I contributed lectures “The weight of diets” and “Why do I eat this?”.

The complete recordings will be made available between October 2nd and 11th, 2021, National Day for the Prevention of Obesity, and will also feature debates between speakers and testimonies. With this Manifesto, our intention is to question the current treatment for obesity, which has proved to be a failure, with a growing number of cases worldwide, as well as to discuss possible solutions and alternatives for this health problem. No country in the world has managed to reduce obesity prevalence rates over the past 35 years.

For you to better understand what I’m talking about, I bring you here five reasons that show the need for a new look at obesity.

1. Obesity is not a personal responsibility

The idea that those who are obese are lazy or lack willpower is pervasive in society in general, also affecting current treatment. However, obesity is a health condition and not a personal responsibility.

It is a multifactorial health problem that involves genetic, social, cultural, environmental, emotional and psychological issues.

Therefore, much more than “close your mouth and work out”, it is necessary to understand that the mutation of genes, the intestinal microbiota and, among many other things, our food environment, influence the development of obesity.

To understand that the issue is much more complex, think about our food system, in which the consumption of ultra-processed foods (palatable, attractive, cheap) is encouraged while the consumption of fresh and homemade food is discouraged.

This is just one example that the problem goes far beyond personal responsibility, relating to political issues that the entire society needs to be aware of.

2. Thinness is not a sign of health

It is more than common to perceive thinness as a sign of health and, thus, the current treatment for obesity ends up focusing on weight loss.

But if you think about it, it is possible to experience weight loss due to health problems such as anorexia, cancer, infectious diseases, etc.

On the other hand, people with “overweight”, considering the calculation determined by the BMI, may be metabolically healthy, with well-being and quality of life as a result of a healthy lifestyle.

Of course, we know that obesity can be a risk factor for many diseases. But, mind you, we are also aware that a 5% weight loss leads to improvements in health indicators such as blood pressure. Thus, it makes no sense to search for an “ideal” weight, based on numerical parameters, but a healthy weight, one that is yours alone.

3. Calorie Deficit Can Hinder More Than Help Fight Obesity

The current treatment for obesity is based on eating less and exercising more to get a caloric deficit, the same principle followed by restrictive diets. The idea sounds good, so much so that, in the short term, it is common for caloric restriction to lead to weight loss.

But in the long run this is not quite how it works, as we are not machines, but human beings guided by complex biological processes.

Over time, the caloric deficit can actually lead to a reduction in basal energy metabolism, that is, the energy we spend at rest to keep us alive. Another modification that happens is an increase in appetite.

This is because the brain hates diets and when we have a caloric deficit, it understands that we are going through a time of deprivation. In this case, the body starts to reduce metabolism and save energy as defense mechanisms, as well as increasing your desire to eat.

By this I do not mean that diet and physical activity are not important. Quite the opposite. However, the best thing to do is to eat better, not less. Improve quality, go to the kitchen and eat more fresh and homemade food. It’s about adopting better, more aware and less restrictive eating behavior.

Likewise, physical activity should not be a source of stress, nor should it be performed with the mere objective of losing weight, but rather as part of a healthy lifestyle and a source of pleasure in the pursuit of quality of life and health.

4. Medicines and bariatric surgery are not the solution

Following the same logic of caloric deficit, we have as current treatment options the use of drugs to lose weight and bariatric surgery, often seen as solutions to obesity.

However, none of these options have solved this health problem, nor are they miraculous, so patients need to be well oriented about side effects and possible complications, while health professionals must know and analyze each case well to avoid administering medication or inadequate indication of surgery.

For example, a person, even if they are overweight, may not have much appetite, so they will not benefit from an appetite suppressant.

Likewise, a patient with a history of restrictive diets may have a low metabolism and may experience weight regain after bariatric surgery.

5. Stigma only makes the obesity problem worse

The stigma of obesity is everywhere: at work, at school, in the family, in the media and also in health services. When the professional attributes to the weight all the responsibility for the health problems of the obese person, or when the patient is scolded for not having lost the determined weight, we have stigmatizing examples.

There are those who believe that this attitude full of prejudice leads people with obesity to lose weight, but in fact we see the opposite effect, as it even contributes to an avoidance of health services and care.

Therefore, in the Canadian Guide on the treatment of obesity, the authors recognize that weight does not define obesity and propose several guidelines in the search for more humanized care.

This is just one of the initiatives that support a more adequate treatment and it makes me happy to know that I am not alone in this.

May we increasingly move towards a new look at obesity, with a dignified, respectful and humane treatment offered by competent and qualified professionals to deal with this health problem in the best way possible.

Sophie