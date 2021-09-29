5G Auction: Operators will have to invest at least R$7.6 billion to bring internet to public schools | Technology

The 5G notice foresees that a part of the telephone operators that win the auction will have to invest R$ 7.6 billion in a program designed to bring quality internet to public elementary education schools in the country.

This investment is one of the offsets provided for in the notice. In all, the auction should move R$49.7 billion, between payments to the government and mandatory investments.

To give you an idea, the BRL 7.6 billion is equivalent to about 1/3 of the R$21.2 billion that the Ministry of Education should have next year for investments (does not include mandatory expenses, such as civil servants’ salaries).

The winners of the 26 gigahertz (GHz) band will be responsible for school connectivity.

The obligation was not foreseen in the draft notice, produced by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). It was included in the final version, approved last week by the agency, after a request from the congressional Education front.

The Ministry of Communications argued that, by bringing internet to cities, schools would already benefit. Then, he argued that changing the notice would delay the auction by months.

The Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) understood that this obligation could be in the notice, so that it can be inspected by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). Rapporteur of the process, Minister Raimundo Carreiro clarified that the inclusion of the obligation would not delay the publication of the notice.

Anatel will create, within 15 days after the approval of the auction result, a Monitoring Group for Costing School Connectivity Projects (GAPE), to be formed by:

representatives of Anatel;

representative of the Ministry of Communications;

representative of the Ministry of Education; and

representative of each of the winning companies in the 26 GHz band.

The group will be chaired by a member of Anatel, to be appointed. This group will be responsible for defining the schools’ connectivity projects, detailing their “characteristics, technical criteria, goals schedule and pricing studies”. The group must observe the indications of the Ministry of Education.

“The Ministry of Education, together with the group responsible for monitoring and defining the priorities of the school project, will define the order of priority for the schools, which is the necessary connection for each school, the technology”, said councilor Carlos Baigorri, in an interview last week.

“There are schools in the interior of Amazonas, for example, where the connection will probably be via satellite. There are schools in urban areas that [a conexão] it can be via fiber”, exemplified Baigorri.

The group must monitor the progress of the fulfillment of the commitments, being able to propose adjustments when necessary.

The function of bringing the internet to schools will be the responsibility of the “School Connectivity Administrator Entity”, an entity that should be created by the winners of the 26 Ghz band in up to 90 days after creation of the follow-up group.

It will be this entity that will be responsible for purchasing the necessary equipment, in addition to doing all the connectivity of the schools.

“The logic is that the Ministry of Education defines connectivity needs in a broader scope, not only internet access, but all the necessary requirements for effective digital education, the digital transformation of schools, and then the entity will have to seek the most efficient and most economical ways to hire [a tecnologia necessária]”, said Baigorri.

“For example, it will be defined that such school needs a connection of 200 megabits per second and then the entity will verify the best way to bring the connection to this school, it can be via satellite, via radio, via fiber, this will depend on each school”, completed the Anatel advisor.