5G notice: private network for the government should be ready in four years and will cost R$ 1 billion | Technology

The bid notice for the 5G internet published by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) predicts that the federal government’s private communication network will cost BRL 1 billion . The rules also provide that the network should be ready within four years .

The stipulated amount is equivalent to 2.5% of the obligations provided for in return for the winning companies of the auction, scheduled for November 4th.

5G Guide: when will the technology arrive in Brazil? See questions and answers

At the auction, telephony operators will be offered four frequency bands: 700 MHz; 2.3 GHz; 3.5 GHz; and 26 GHz. The government’s private network will be built by the winning companies of the 3.5 gigahertz range (GHz).

Firms responsible for this frequency will have to form a Band Management Company (EAF). In addition to building the private network, the entity will be responsible for bringing internet to the Amazon region and migrating the satellite TV signal to release the 3.5 GHz band to 5G.

This entity will have to be created within 70 days after signing the terms of rights to exploit the tracks.

Anatel schedules 5G auction for November

The design of the private network must comply with the guidelines and minimum requirements established by the Ministry of Communications. Part of these guidelines is contained in the 5G notice. Another part will be through an ordinance.

According to the notice, the private network will consist of:

mobile network, limited to the territory of the Federal District, to service “public security, defense, relief and emergency services, disaster response and other critical State assignments, including those performed by federal entities, as well as to service agencies federal publics”; and

fixed network to serve federal public agencies. This fixed network must be installed in the capitals and in the Federal District, complementing the existing government network.

Mobile and fixed networks must be encrypted, that is, the information must be encrypted. The objective is to ensure security and confidentiality of government information.

Also according to the notice, the private network in the Federal District will have to be 4G or higher, covering the entire urban area of ​​the Federal District, the main highways and the airport.

The future of the internet in Brazil: see what to expect from 5G

The network must allow for the service of “public security, defense, relief and emergency services, disaster response and other critical State assignments, including those carried out by federated entities, as well as for service to federal public agencies located in the District Federal, for 150 thousand user terminals”.

The notice also establishes that the equipment must be installed in order to “guarantee the greatest possible network availability”, even if this means “redundant equipment”.

The construction of a private communication network in Brasília was the solution found by the Ministry of Communications to respond to the request of President Jair Bolsonaro, who is against the use of equipment from Chinese technology company Huawei in government networks for fear of an alleged “espionage” .

It is not yet known how any restriction will be imposed on Huawei, since the 5G public notice is focused only on the bidding of the frequency bands, which will be acquired by the operators.

Then the phone companies will buy the necessary equipment to provide the new generation of mobile internet to their customers.

A new ordinance must be issued by the Ministry of Communications, bringing minimum functional requirements for the installation of the private network, as reported to the g1 the secretary of Telecommunications at the portfolio, Artur Coimbra.

In January, the government issued an ordinance with some guidelines for the private network. Among the guidelines, there is a paragraph that says that “equipment designed, developed, manufactured or supplied by companies that comply with corporate governance standards compatible with those required in the Brazilian stock market” must be used.

See details of the ordinance in the video below: