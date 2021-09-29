6-year-old boy dies after contracting brain-eating amoeba in Texas water park | World

A 6-year-old child, who was being treated as primary amoebic meningoencephalitis , died in a hospital in the United States, reported on Monday (27) the American authorities.

The disease is rare, but it became known because it is caused by an amoeba, a single-cell organism, capable of “eating” human brain tissue.

The microorganism Naegleria Fowleri entered the boy’s body after he played in a public water park in the US state of Texas.

The parasitic amoeba is popularly said to “eat brains”, but it mainly feeds on bacteria in the water.

What happens when it enters the human body is that, as the amoeba does not find the nutrients it needs to live, it ends up attacking brain cells in search of these substances.

Health authorities pointed out flaws in the system that attests to the quality of water in several parks in the state after an investigation started on September 5, when the boy was admitted to the hospital. He died six days later.

The presence of the amoeba in fresh and warm water is common, but infections are rare. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 34 cases have been reported in the US in the last decade.

People become infected when water containing the amoeba enters the body through the nose, usually when they go swimming or diving in lakes and rivers.