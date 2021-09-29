A 16-year-old Jehovah’s Witness refuses blood transfusion for religious convictions

A 16-year-old young man, a Jehovah’s Witness, who was admitted to the IPO in Lisbon with acute leukemia, refuses to receive blood transfusions due to religious convictions.
Generally, doctors resort to the courts so that, on a provisional basis, the minor’s guardianship is withdrawn from the parents and they can save his life.
However, this case is unprecedented. Justice admits that the minor may have the right to decide.
