A study shows that 1 in 3 Brazilian children has anemia – Revista Crescer

One study, led by the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar), presented alarming data regarding the health of children. THE search pointed out the prevalence of 33% of iron deficiency anemia (due to lack of iron) in Brazilian children from zero to seven years old — that is, one third of the children in the country. The analysis, coordinated by Carlos Alberto Nogueira-de-Almeida, professor at the University’s Department of Medicine (DMed), included 134 previous studies, involving 46,978 children, published from 2007 to 2020.

According to the researchers, in Brazil, it is estimated that 90% of anemia cases are due to lack of iron. THE World Health Organization (WHO) considers the disease as an indicator of nutrition and health poverty, thus compromising the quality of life and contributing to the child mortality. “At the population level, a prevalence of anemia greater than 4.9% is considered an important public health issue; when there is a prevalence greater than 40%, it is classified as a serious public health problem”, explains Nogueira-de-Almeida.

The professor also adds that, analyzing by region, the data did not show significant differences. “Even in the richest regions of the country — south and southeast — the prevalence is high. We are facing a worrying situation, considering that Brazil is a developing country, but not one of extreme poverty”, says Nogueira-de-Almeida .

Study involved 46,978 children (Photo: Thinkstock)

The results also do not suggest a temporal trend of the disease. According to the UFSCar researcher, this data is important when we consider that Brazil has been adopting actions to prevent and control anemia, such as the creation, in 2015, of the Strategy for Strengthening Infant Feeding with Micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) – NutriSUS. “The curves of the graphs obtained in the research prove that the prevalence of anemia has remained stable from 2007 until now, without increasing or decreasing. This means that initiatives to control the disease seem to have had no impact, which also causes us concern”, points.

For the professor, several hypotheses can explain the fact that the prevalence of iron deficiency anemia in Brazil is as high as: a high rate of mothers with anemia, which leads to the passage of an insufficient amount of iron to the placenta.

“Often, children who do not receive breast milk end up consuming cow’s milk before one year. In addition to not having iron, this milk helps to lose it from the body, as it causes small hemorrhages in the intestinal mucosa and its calcium as well. it ends up taking the iron into the feces,” explains the professor. However stay tuned! According to the researcher, complementary feeding, from six months onwards, can also cause anemia. “We are not in the habit of using fortified cereals, for example. Many families use a diet based on cornmeal flour and other homemade ingredients, which do not contain iron.”

It is also worth remembering that when the child grows, the ideal is to consume iron of animal origin, from meat, something that does not happen very often either. “Meat in Brazil has high costs and its consumption is low. Iron in the diet of Brazilian children ends up coming a lot from vegetables, beans. It is important, but it is an iron that the human body does not use as well as meat “, says the researcher. According to him, a child with low levels of iron and considered anemic can have many problems, such as lack of willingness to play and isolation; learning deficit and impairment of intellectual development and immunological impairment. “Children with anemia are more likely to develop other diseases in the most severe form; pneumonia in a non-anemic child, for example, is usually much milder than in an anemic one”, emphasizes Nogueira-de-Almeida.

Given this situation, the professor calls for public authorities to be active to avoid this type of scenario. “Anemia is not resolved with individual strategies. Some urgent actions consist in the creation and strengthening of public policies – of income distribution, to obtain resources for the purchase of iron-fortified foods; and nutritional education, to raise awareness about the importance of food, its nutrients and vitamins, which many families do not have”. Health actions are also essential, such as making available prenatal free and of good quality for mothers without financial conditions and encourage breastfeeding whenever possible, through awareness campaigns and dissemination of knowledge.

