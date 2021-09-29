Abel Ferreira rescues Veron and gets “reinforcement” of R$ 126 million – 09/29/2021

Of the players listed by Abel Ferreira for the semifinal of the Libertadores against Atlético-MG, on Tuesday (28), only goalkeeper Jailson, with one, defender Kuscevic, with two, the same number as Piquerez, had played less in the competition. than Gabriel Veron. The 19-year-old forward came in to change the fortunes of the game — and of his team — in what was only his fourth appearance in the tournament this year.

The logic was that Wesley, starting in several games, was chosen to replace Ron, at 21 minutes of the second stage. But Abel bet on the boy, with whom he would have liked to have more, as he said in several press conferences since 2020. And with a minute of Veron on the field, the Portuguese saw his bet bear fruit. After the launch of Piquerez, the forward won in Nathan Silva’s body and rolled with great precision for Dudu to score, with a cart, the qualifying goal for the final.

At this point, if everything had gone as projected by the technical committee and board, Gabriel would have been on another level, as he stated in an interview with UOL, his manager Lupércio Segundo.

“Certainly, he was supposed to be in another moment. He went up to professional, went to the Florida Cup and there we were already imagining and projecting a sequence, but there was a stop to the pandemic, in addition to the injuries. The return now replaces him. on the same track and in the same process. And the expectation is even greater, because every year he spends in the professional, he matures more”, he says.

On July 21, against Universidad Católica, in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, Veron returned to the fields after a three-month absence due to a muscle injury — his third since his rise to the professionals. After that, he has played nine games, starting two.

In the defeat to Corinthians, last Saturday (25), Veron also went to the field and had already left a great impression amid the regrets of the defeat. He sent a ball to the crossbar that almost turned Palmeiras, a few minutes before Roger Guedes sealed the victory for Alvinegro.

“Within the project we’ve been plotting, I think the time is for a fresh start to see if he can get a sequel to demonstrate his game,” said Segundo. With the detail that this interview was given before the entrepreneur knew that Veron would be so decisive for the classification of Palma in the Libertadores.

As the scientific coordinator of Palmeiras, Daniel Gonçalves, explained in several interviews, Veron burned stages between one and another base category and the arrival on the professional team. This caused him not to be able to prepare himself adequately muscularly for the highest level of demand of the professional team. All this in a complicated year due to the pandemic, with an even tighter schedule than usual, which prevented more intensive work in parallel with the season.

The trend now is for Veron to conquer more space. In a year in which Palmeiras hired little, a great reinforcement may be emerging from within the squad itself. Gabriel Veron has a contract with Palmeiras until September 2025, with a contractual fine stipulated at 60 million euros, the equivalent at the current price of R$ 368 million. But the club understands that an offer of 20 million (R$ 126 million) would already be respectable enough to open negotiations.