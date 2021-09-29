Abel Ferreira sends a message to his neighbor after the classification of Palmeiras

Credit: Cesar Greco/Ag. palm trees

Coach Abel Ferreira showed great discomfort with the criticism and pressure they are suffering at the helm of Palmeiras after the 1-1 draw with Atlético-MG, in the semifinal round of the Copa Libertadores, this Tuesday (28) , which guaranteed Verdão in its second consecutive final of the competition.

At the post-game press conference, Abel Ferreira justified the celebration right after referee Wilmar Roldan whistled the end of the game. The Portuguese man cheered and celebrated, pointing to the direction of the camera, and had to be “restrained” by members of the technical committee. “It wasn’t for any Atlético-MG player or his coach. I have a neighbor who lives in my building who is a pain in the ass. It went directly to my neighbor, because I’m in charge of my house. Is silent! Who works within the CT is me and my players. I defend my players because they are mine in wins and losses. To my neighbor, “shiu”!” he fired.

The coach also showed irritation when asked about the choice of three defenders to start the match against Atlético-MG at Mineirão – Palmeiras took the field with Renan, Luan and Gustavo Gómez. “I’m not going to waste ink on those who know little about football. A defense of 3 defenders can be ultra offensive. How did São Paulo play with Muricy? It’s 10 years of study I have. Call it arrogant. I call it work, competence. I call leaving CT and going home to study. Leave home and go to CT to work.

Abel Ferreira took the opportunity to talk about Palmeiras fans and if after the second consecutive final in Libertadores, he already managed to convince the fans “I’ve already convinced the fans that they are Palmeiras fans at heart. Those out of interest, I will never convince them, nor will anyone else. The ones at heart already convinced. In victories and defeats. The true Palmeirense sees himself in difficult times. And all this work we’ve had here, it’s for them that I dedicate this victory. I love the club. I like the people who work at the club. I love my players. I’m here for them to the end.”

Verdão now awaits the definition of Barcelona-EQU x Flamengo, this Wednesday (29), to meet the opponent of the decision – it is worth remembering that Rubro-Negro won the first game at Maracanã by 2-0.

The final of the Copa Libertadores 2021 is scheduled for November 27, at the Estadio Centenario, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

