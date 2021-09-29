Acer gives 2 months of free pizza with Nitro and Helios gaming notebooks

Buyers of two gaming notebook models from the Acer Store will be able to eat free pizza every Wednesday for eight weeks. Acer has launched a promotion, valid until October 30, which offers Uber Eats vouchers for those who purchase equipment from the Acer Aspire Nitro 5 and Predator Helios 300 models.

To guarantee meals, the gamer must register on the promotion’s website between seven days and 30 days after receiving the equipment at home. Registration will be validated within five business days and the user will receive the Uber Eats voucher via email. “Pizza vouchers” cannot be accumulated, ie only one voucher can be redeemed per week.

Check out more details about participating models.

Predator Helios 300

Notebooks offer features that improve gaming performance. (Source: Acer/Reproduction)Source: Acer/Reproduction

Acer Predator Helios 300 notebooks come with a 15.6-inch screen with 144Hz technology. Model PH315-53-75N8 is equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 board with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM, 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB RAM memory and 512GB SSD storage.

The PH315-53-75NL model differentiates itself by having an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 MAX-Q Design graphics card with 8 GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory. Prices for eligible handsets in the Helios family start at R$8,369.

Acer Aspire Nitro 5

Nitro 5 line is manufactured nationally. (Source: Acer/Reproduction)Source: Acer/Reproduction

The Acer Aspire Nitro 5 line brings more modest models and also have two models participating in the promotion. The AN515-54-574Q features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4GB GDDR5 dedicated VRAM memory and Intel Core i5-9300H processor. The AN517-52-56PR version brings the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4 GB of GDDR6 dedicated memory and the Intel Core i5-10300H processor.

The devices have 8 GB of RAM memory, expandable to 32 GB and storage of 512 GB SDD, which provides a faster read and write speed compared to a conventional HD. The AN515-54-574Q model has a 15.6-inch screen, while the AN517-52-56PR has a 17.3-inch screen.

Regarding the price, the Nitro line is more accessible and brings prices starting from R$ 4,679 in cash purchase, which guarantees a 10% discount. In addition to the free pizza, the Acer store also offers an option to purchase up to 12 installments without interest.