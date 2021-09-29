Adolescent is hospitalized after drinking 12 cans of energy drink and alerts

A 17-year-old girl had to be taken to a hospital in Zurich, Switzerland, after drinking 12 cans of energy drink in a short period of time. She was hospitalized after collapsing at school due to severe heart pain.

Shortly after Mascha K, a student who works as an apprentice in health care, fainted, a friend called a taxi, which took her to the emergency room at Cantonal Winterthur Hospital. It all happened on the 16th.

The young woman posted a video on TitTok, lying in a hospital bed, along with some photos of energy drink cans.

Blick news website reports that the teenager said that after telling the doctor she used to drink up to two dozen cans of energy drink a day, he asked her, “Why do you think you passed out?”

The doctor explained that her addiction to energy drinks had taken her to the hospital and that if she didn’t stop, she would probably be back soon.

Mascha elaborated on his addiction, saying he started drinking energy drinks in large amounts when he started working.

“It all started with a cigarette and an energy drink in the morning, then during all breaks, after work, and in the evening with colleagues,” she said.

The teenager says that since the incident, she has reduced her consumption to just one or two cans of energy drink a day, but points out that not drinking the doses she was used to caused her to “drop” her energy. “You only realize you’re drinking too much when it’s too late,” he warned her.