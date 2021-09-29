ADR of Vale and shares of CSN Mineração have lowered recommendation by Morgan, which sees a lack of catalysts in the short term

(disclosure)

SAO PAULO – After UBS BB and Bank of America, now it was Morgan Stanley’s turn to reduce the recommendation for Vale’s ADRs (in practice, the company’s assets traded on the US Stock Exchange) (VALE3), amidst the scenario more negative for iron ore.

In addition to Vale, CSN Mineração (CMIN3) shares traded on B3 had the recommendation reduced from overweight (exposure above the market average) to equal weight (exposure in line with the market average, or equivalent to neutral).

The target price for Vale’s ADR is US$ 18, which still represents a potential upside of 30.4% compared to the previous day’s closing. As for the CMIN3 share, the target price is R$7.50, or a potential increase of 26.9%.

Analysts at the bank Carlos De Alba, Serena Rocha and Jens Spiess believe the shares lack positive catalysts in the near term and face a headwind of lower iron ore prices in coming years due to a challenging structural outlook. .

However, they consider that they still see the two companies generating solid cash flows, paying an average of 8% to 12% of dividend yield [dividendo sobre preço da ação] in 2022-2024 and maintenance of solid balances, despite forecasts of lower iron ore prices.

“CSN Mineração also offers an attractive growth story that should better position the company to benefit from the growing Chinese demand for higher quality ore. However, we expect these shares to continue trading below their intrinsic value amid uncertainty surrounding China’s real estate market, potential for higher mining royalties in Brazil and increasing freight cost pressures,” they assess.

