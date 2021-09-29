AES Brasil shares sell for R$ 12 each in a restricted offer

THE AES Brazil (AESB3) priced its shares at BRL 12 each within the scope of its restricted offer — directed only to electric company shareholders (priority offer) and professional investors (class with at least R$ 10 in investments applied) — after approval by the board of directors the day before (28).

Consequently, the effective capital increase of AES Brasil is R$ 1.116 billion, through the issuance of 93 million new actions ordinary.

The company’s new capital, after the restricted offer, is now R$ 2.116 billion divided into 492,106,520 common shares.

The new shares issued in the restricted offer debut in the B3 (B3SA3), the Brazilian Stock Exchange, on September 30th.

The net proceeds from the operation will be used to finance the growth strategy of the power generation portfolio. renewable energy, according to AES.

