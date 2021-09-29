Afghanistan: Family explains why it prefers Taliban in power | World

The interior of the house, built with mud bricks, was cool, clean and peaceful. A man named Shamsullah, with a young son clinging to his leg, escorted the visitors to a room he uses for reception.

A rug covered the floor and pillows were positioned along the thick walls. Some decorative objects were on display, such as a small cupboard with half a dozen colored glass bottles. But the family is poor and almost all of their possessions were destroyed or looted in the last 20 years of war.

The house was a refuge from the hot sun and dusty air outside. It was surrounded by high mud walls, like all the family homes in rural areas that became battlegrounds in Marjah, Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

Inside the house, they were ready to harvest a few more cotton balls to add to the burden Shamsullah had already taken from the fields outside.

Shamsullah introduced his mother, Goljuma. He said she was 65 years old. The woman was wrapped in a long shawl that covered her head and body, down to her knee. A small opening at eye level allowed her to see.

Sometimes I could see, at a glance, one of his eyes, or a part of his nose. Goljuma’s voice was strong when she spoke of a life full of sorrow and the war that destroyed her life and killed her four oldest children. Shamsullah, the youngest, was the only one left. He is 24 years old, but his face is that of someone ten years older.

The first child that Goljuma lost, 11 years ago, was Zia Ul Huq. He was a fighter for the Taliban. “My son joined the Taliban because he believed the Americans wanted to destroy Islam and Afghanistan,” he said.

Three other children died within a few months of 2014. Quadratallah was killed in an air strike. Hayatullah and Aminullah were weighted by the police in a search of the family’s home. Shamsullah said his brothers were forced to enlist and serve in the army, where they died.

As the only survivor, Shamsullah said that God decided he should take responsibility for the family. “Have you ever tried to balance five melons in one hand? That’s how I feel,” he said. His obligations include ensuring the well-being of Zia, the widow of his older brother who was a Taliban fighter.

“I miss my brothers,” Shamsullah said. “My eldest brother’s wife married my second eldest brother when he died. When he was also killed, my third brother married her. When he died, my fourth brother married her. And I married her. she when this last brother of mine was killed.”

In 2010, Marjah was chosen as the city for the first “boost” operation of US troops in Afghanistan, ordered by then-President Barack Obama. The idea was that the increase in military forces would promote “knockout” attacks that would decisively change the course of the war in favor of the Kabul government and the foreign forces that supported it.

“As we drive out the Taliban, there is nothing but a bright future ahead: good schools, good hospitals, a free market,” predicted a US military communiqué that year. Marjah’s cotton and opium fields became a nightmare for foreign troops battling Taliban insurgents.

Three months after the operation, US Commander General Stanley McChrystal said Marjah was a “bleeding ulcer”.

Goljuma shows contempt for Western leaders who said they were trying to make Afghanistan a better place for the people. “I don’t know anything about their mission. They destroyed the country,” she said. She was also skeptical when I asked about the opportunities and rights women had acquired and were now devastated to lose.

“Many of us suffered when they were here. They killed our husbands, brothers, children,” he said. “I like the Taliban because they respect Islam. Women like me are not like women in Kabul.” She said that before the Taliban won everyone was afraid of the group. Now they are relieved that the war is over, he says.

One question, however, is whether Goljuma was speaking freely and expressing his opinion. The Taliban press office insisted that the BBC team travel with an armed group security guard and a translator they approved, as a condition of allowing our presence in Helmand.

If they weren’t there, we might have heard more about the fear the Taliban provokes in many Afghans. But I did not doubt Goljuma’s sincerity when she condemned the destruction of Helmand’s traditional agriculture by the world’s most powerful armies, and her suffering at the death of four children.

In 2001, shortly after the September 11 attacks on the United States, American, British and other allied troops invaded Afghanistan with a clear mission: to destroy al-Qaeda and punish the Taliban for covering the group responsible for the attacks terrorists.

What happened next is what is harder to understand and justify: an invincible war that affected everything they tried to do to improve the lives of Afghans.

Development, like democracy, cannot come from the barrel of a gun. The West won victories along the way. Indeed, an urban generation of men and women received education and had their horizons transformed. But these benefits did not reach the less educated poor in the interior of the country, such as Goljuma’s family.

Taliban rise in 1996 and now

When the Taliban came to power in 1996, they used violence to implement their religious and cultural beliefs. Now, most Afghans are too young to remember the years before 9/11 and the invasion of foreign troops.

In Lashkar Gah, Taliban youth reacted to BBC cameras by pulling out their cell phones, filming us and taking selfies with the foreigners on the team. Mobile internet access is cheap here. Our Taliban security guard watched the BBC’s Afghan service via a smartphone. The world is open to them in a way it wasn’t in the 1990s, when the Taliban banned access to television.

The fighters in the group are no longer boys who grew up without knowledge of the outside world. Will the Taliban force their own fighters, let alone the rest of the population, to give up smartphones, the internet and a world that attracts them?

This time it may be harder to isolate and break the country.