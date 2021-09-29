After an accident, Vale rescues 35 of 39 employees at a mine in Canada

Vale Mining

SAO PAULO – Vale (VALE3) reported on Tuesday, 28, that 35 of the 39 employees who were at the Totten mine, in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, have already returned to the surface. All exited the mine via a secondary exit ladder system due to shaft damage that rendered the primary exit inoperable.

The remaining four employees continue to climb under supervision of rescue teams, according to the company.

On Sunday, 39 employees were trapped between 900 and 1,200 meters deep at the Totten mine, after an excavator shovel came loose, blocking access and making the employees’ means of transportation (an elevator) unavailable.

During the ascent, employees are in contact with a team of 15 people from Vale and Ontario Mine Rescue, who are overseeing the rescue action and providing support to the group.

According to Vale, immediate medical support is being made available on site for employees, who arrived on the surface healthy.

Vale informed that it is working in partnership with medical teams, carrying out individual assessments and monitoring of employees during the ascent to the surface. Those who reach the surface undergo additional physical health checks and receive mental health support.

TOP 3 analyst in short-term profitability shares its exclusive method on the Stock Exchange

Related