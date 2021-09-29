After an increase in diesel is announced, tankers threaten to strike in Minas at any time – Cidades

The increase in the price of diesel oil announced on Tuesday (28) by Petrobras led the president of the Union of Transport Companies of Fuel and Petroleum Derivatives of Minas Gerais (Sinditanque-MG), Irani Gomes, to say that the category “will cross your arms at any time in Minas”.

Without disclosing a specific date for the act, the president said, in a video released on social networks, that “he is seeing the time that Brazil will stop again, as happened in 2018, due to increases in fuel.”

Irani also explained that diesel oil represents more than 60% of freight costs, that “no transport category can pay its debts” and that “it is unable to work the way it is”.

The president also concluded by calling for the state and federal governments to reach a consensus and reduce fuel prices.

Increase

According to Petrobras, the average sale price at diesel oil refineries will go from R$ 2.81 to R$ 3.06 per liter, an average readjustment of R$ 0.25 per liter.

At service stations, for the final consumer, the price should rise by R$0.22, considering the mandatory blend of 12% biodiesel and 88% diesel.

According to the company, the readjustment reflects “part of the rise in international levels of oil prices and the exchange rate”.

recent strike

A little over a month ago, Sindtanque-MG confirmed the stoppage of fuel transporters on the September 7 holiday, but suspended it after negotiations with the government of Minas.

Even so, demonstrations by truck drivers for the reduction of ICMS, against the political moment in the country and for the value of tolls on the roads blocked some highways in Minas on the 9th.

