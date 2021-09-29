After elimination, Cuca says that year of Atlético-MG continues: “Mourning is a day” | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG was eliminated in the semifinals of the Libertadores for Palmeiras, but still has two competitions in progress and with chances of title: the Copa do Brasil and the Campeonato Brasileiro – where it is the leader by far. The coach alvinegro reinforced the idea that the club cannot be put down.
“Mourning lasts for a day at most, because the day after tomorrow you have to keep your guard up and in the competitions we’re in”
– It’s a pain of being eliminated too big, leaving a competition undefeated, the best defense, one of the best attacks, the best campaign. But it’s a lot of good stuff, so it’s not because you were eliminated in a competition, drawing two matches, that’s not going to change anything. On the contrary, it will strengthen us even more, it has already been discussed inside. Knowing how to lose is part of the game and, for you to win ahead, you have to have a day’s mourning at most, because the day after tomorrow you have to be on high guard in the other competitions we are in – said the coach .
After elimination, Cuca says that Atlético-MG’s year continues: “Might is a day” — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG
Despite the elimination in front of the crowd, in Mineirão, the campaign in Libertadores is incredible, being eliminated undefeated in the competition. Galo came out ahead, but conceded the tie to Palmeiras. The away goal criterion meant that the team from São Paulo got the spot in the final.
And thinking about Brasileirão, Galo has the chance to win the championship after 50 years. The only title in the competition was in the opening year of the competition, in 1971. Galo’s next game is on Saturday, the 2nd, against Internacional, in Mineirão.
For the Copa do Brasil, the team led by Cuca can also be two-time champions. Galo won the competition in 2014, over rival Cruzeiro.