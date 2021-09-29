After leaving ‘A Fazenda 13’, Liziane explains why she is going to sue Erasmo and Nego do Borel

Modelo said she suffered psychological pressure and was excluded from the time she was confined

Reproduction/Record/28.09.2021 Liziane Gutierrez was the first participant eliminated by the public of ‘A Fazenda 13’



First participant eliminated by the public in “The Farm 13”, Liziane Gutierrez disclosed on social networks that it will process Erasmus Viana by the attitudes that the influencer had with her within the reality show. “Watching the program I was participating in, in a conversation, Erasmo Viana tells Valentina that we women sometimes trivialize the feminist movement. I am here to say, not only to Erasmus, but to the ‘Erasmos’ of life, that men have no right to speak in our movement. You don’t have the right to speak out, just respect the feminist movement. I, several times on the show, suffered disrespect with the rudeness coming from Erasmus”, declared the model in a video posted on Instagram.

Liziane said she suffered psychological pressure and exclusion during her time in confinement. “I heard harsh words, I was treated with rudeness and coldness several times. They wanted to make me feel guilty for mistakes that weren’t mine and once again downplay the woman’s voice or diminish our strength. I won’t shut up, I’m already tired! We are going to face this misogyny and structural machismo”, he wrote in the caption of the publication. “As you already know, I’m filing a lawsuit against the funkeiro Borel, for having bullied and hurt my moral integrity in the reality show. I’ve already met with the lawyers and we also have all the videos and evidence of what Erasmo Viana committed to me, all the psychological abuse I went through on the program. If there is a victory, I will donate the amount to institutions and NGOs that support women victims of psychological, material, sexual or physical violence”, she concluded.