After losing a lot of weight, Simone is indignant when asked about having taken medicine

Thinner, Simone Mendes (37) is having its image used in slimming remedies.

On Tuesday, 28, the colleague was indignant with the situation when asked by followers if she was taking any medication to lose weight.

“Guys, I’m not taking any medication and no advertising… I’m already filing a lawsuit against these people”, told her about having her image used for this type of product.

The singer even alerted fans: “Whoever is buying medicine that uses my image improperly, it’s going to be bad for you, that’s a lie“.

SIMONE MENDES SPEAKS ABOUT PROCESS

Simone even vented about the difficulty of losing weight. “Very very [dificuldade de perder peso], because besides my metabolism being very slow, my metabolism has no future, I have insulin resistance… but now I’m in the hands of a very amazing doctor”, told how he is managing to lose weight.

the sister of Simaria Mendes (39) commented that she would only talk about her weight loss process after reaching her goal, however, having her image used for slimming drugs, she decided to talk about the subject.

“My desire was to reach my goal, you who follow me know about my fight to lose weight… this phase is a new phase in my life, yes I am losing weight, I am still far from my goal, but I am losing a lot”, revealed.

SIMONE MENDES SLIMMER

It’s good to remember that Simone gained weight during her daughter’s pregnancy, Zaya, six months. In recent weeks, the singer has been impressing by showing her thinner curves in the looks of the The Masked Singer Brazil.





Last accessed: 29 Sep 2021 – 01:12:54 (400925).