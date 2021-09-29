After release, São Paulo x Santos will be the 1st derby with a cheering back – 28/09/2021

After the approval of the return of the public in the Brazilian Championship, Morumbi will receive the São Paulo team again next Thursday (7), in the classic between São Paulo and Santos for the 24th round. Up to 20,000 tickets may be on sale, equivalent to 30% of the capacity of the tricolor stadium.

The release was voted today (28) by 19 Serie A clubs — only Flamengo did not participate. São Paulo and 17 other clubs were in favor of the return of the public, and only Atlético was against. The 23rd round may already have fans in the stadiums this weekend, when the Tricolor visit Chapecoense at the Arena Condá, but the team’s reunion with the tricolors only happens in the derby.

The 30% capacity is the percentage released by the São Paulo State Government last week. The number rises to 50% from October 15th, and by November 1st the stadiums will be able to have maximum capacity. In the bulletin released today, the state recorded 253 new deaths by covid-19.

Also according to the Government, tickets will only be sold to those who already have full vaccination or, in the case of just one dose, also with the presentation of a negative test for covid-19.

It is not clear how the inspection of ticket sales and the entrance of fans to stadiums will be carried out. O UOL Sport found that São Paulo is studying these details and should start selling tickets in the next few days.

The last game with an audience at Morumbi was São Paulo’s 3-0 victory over the LDU, on March 11 last year, valid for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2020. About 39,000 people were in the stadium that night and they saw Reinaldo open the penalty spot, then assist Daniel Alves to extend it, and finally Igor Gomes close the score in the second half. Interestingly, the next game of São Paulo (and Morumbi) was precisely a derby against Santos (2-1), but already without a public due to the prohibition of events with agglomerations at the beginning of the pandemic in Brazil.

Before next week’s San-São, the rivals have commitments for Brasileirão this Sunday (3). São Paulo will visit Chapecoense at 16:00 (GMT), then Santos will receive Fluminense at 18:15. The derby is scheduled at 6:30 pm on Thursday (7).