After the end of the relationship, Marilia Mendonça gets emotional with the nomination for the Latin Grammy: ‘Much blessing’

After becoming public information that the relationship between Marilia Mendonça and Murilo Huff came to an end, the singer appeared on social networks thrilled by yet another achievement in her career. Because she, in a work done in partnership with Maiara and Maraisa, was nominated for a Latin Grammy. The artist learned of the information late this Tuesday morning. She was incredulous when she was surprised and then she got emotional.

“Guys, you have no idea of ​​the news I’ve just received. It’s a great blessing, my father. Thank you very much,” said the singer, who appeared on a video call with her country friends.

The conquest happens when Marilia is single. The relationship between her and Murilo came to an end, as confirmed by her press office. The two are parents of little one-year-old Leo. The singer and Murilo even traveled together earlier this month, before the breakup.

About the Grammy nomination, Marília spoke of the partnership with Maiara and Maraisa and also mentioned that this is the realization of a dream.

“We had no idea what could come. The things that are happening in our lives are so beautiful, we wonder if we deserve it. Do you know why it works? Because it’s real. I’m here shaking and I can’t stop crying imagining how beautiful God has been in our lives. I love you, my employers,” says Marília, while showing a record of the time she met the sisters, years ago.

“From the first day, the day of this photo. we didn’t even know the strength of our music and even greater than that, our friendship. Making dreams come true is good. Making dreams come true with you is three times bigger. That’s it, Guys. Patrons at the Latin Grammys. Until they come up with a word that defines what we feel for you, we’re content with gratitude.”

