After the increase in diesel, truck drivers threaten to make another stoppage

In light of the diesel price adjustment, this Tuesday (9/28), representatives of truck drivers’ associations told the metropolises which will debate, on October 16, at a meeting in Rio de Janeiro, the possibility of a new stoppage in protest against the increase in fuel.

According to Plínio Dias, representative of the National Council for Road Cargo Transport, “everything indicates” that there will be a new demonstration.

“The argument is very strong. People want us to take action. We are going to hold a meeting on the 16th now, in Rio de Janeiro, and if a strike is decided, we will do it”, he told the reporter.

Asked about the category’s support for president Jair Bolsonaro (no party), Plínio said that “it’s getting weaker.”

“Many people are already completely disinterested. When fuel goes up, everything goes up, right? That support from 90% of the category now reaches between 20% and 30%”, he said.

Diesel

Petrobras announced this Tuesday (9/28) that it will increase the price of diesel resold to distributors. The average sale price of the fuel will go from R$ 2.81 to R$ 3.06 per liter, an average adjustment of R$ 0.25. The new price, which represents an increase of 8.89%, will take effect this Wednesday (29/9).