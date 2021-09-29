After the meeting, Grêmio prepares ticket sales against Sport, and Inter already knows when the fans will meet again

After 570 days, the Arena will once again have an audience in an official game involving Grêmio, which will have the support of the stands in the match against Sport, this Sunday, the 3rd, at 20:30, by Brasileirão. This Tuesday, the clubs – except Flamengo – met and voted in favor of the immediate return of the fans, with the exception of Athletico, which defended the continuity of games with closed gates until December.

Now, Grêmio and Arena Porto-Alegrense plan to meet at the beginning of this Tuesday night (28) to define the final details of how the tickets will be distributed. The club will release an official notice on the sale of tickets shortly thereafter.

In the case of Inter, the reunion with the fans will take a little longer. The team plays away from home this Saturday, at 9 pm, against the leader Atlético-MG. Afterwards, the duel that would be against Chapecoense on Sunday, the 10th, will be postponed due to the call of Edenilson. Thus, the match that will mark the fans’ return to the Giant will be against Bragantino, on October 21, in a delayed duel for the 19th round of the national competition.

In São Paulo, local authorities determined the return of the public only after October 4th. Thus, Bragantino agreed to play the game against Corinthians without fans, as well as Palmeiras against Juventude. Santos asked for a postponement of the duel against Fluminense. Bahia, which still does not have state permission to have an audience, also had the game against Ceará postponed.

See how the Brasileirão weekend round turned out:

Cuiabá x America-MG

Fortaleza x Atlético-GO

Bahia x Ceará – postponed

Bragantino x Corinthians – no audience

Atlético-MG x International

Flemish x Athletic

Chapecoense x São Paulo

Palm Trees x Youth – no audience

Santos x Fluminense – postponed

Guild x Sport