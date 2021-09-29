After Zé Neto pays a promise on a donkey, Luisa Mell fires: ‘Go on foot’

after the countryman Ze Neto, of the duo with Cristiano, decide to pay a promise by going on a pilgrimage on a donkey from Londrina, Paraná, to the Sanctuary of Nossa Senhora Aparecida, in the interior of São Paulo, in a route of about 800 km, Luisa Mell criticized the singer’s attitude.

“I now learn that a singer, Zé Neto, from a backcountry duo, made a promise I don’t know what, and then to pay the promise, she goes on top of a donkey walking 1,180 km. I swear, I can’t believe it. Didn’t you make the promise? Kneel on the corn, walk away. I can’t understand this thing”, says the presenter and activist.

“Every year I show here the tragedies that happen on these pilgrimages. the pitiful, deplorable state [dos animais]. Donkeys, horses die every year. They suffer horrors. Seriously, do you think God likes that? No”, continues Luisa.

The presenter makes a point of saying that she accepts all religions, that everyone does what they want, but that these promises should not involve animals.

“Want to promise, make you, pay you. This business should be banned. Hey, Zé Neto, seriously, you’re walking, you’re riding your bike. Then it is to pay promise, you know. The donkey has nothing to do with it, man. Public person should set an example”, fires the presenter.

