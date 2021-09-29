Against Libertadores and The Masked Singer, A Fazenda 13 takes 3rd place on Ibope · TV News

by

Against Libertadores and The Masked Singer in the fight for ibope, A Fazenda 2021 took third place on Tuesday night (28). With the formation of the second farm of the 13th season, the rural reality show presented by Adriane Galisteu scored 8.9 points, while Globo registered 14.8, and SBT 13.5.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media and a survey made by TV news, SBT won its best Tuesday of the year, with a day average of 6.6 points. Yesterday, the game Atlético-MG vs Palmeiras, which resulted in a 1-1 draw and the classification of the São Paulo team, scored 17.6 points in its total broadcast, from 9:15 pm to 11:31 pm.

In the direct confrontation against Record, Edir Macedo’s broadcaster recorded 9.0 points and obtained 26.5% share (share) of the total number of TVs connected (67%) in Greater São Paulo during soccer at the competitor.

Ivete Sangalo’s program on Globo was shown from 10:27 pm to 12:10 am and gained 16.1 points and 27.6% share. In the episode, Astronaut was eliminated from the competition, and his identity was revealed: the actor Sérgio Loroza was behind the mask.

A Fazenda 13 even provided shacks among some of its participants, but took third place in the fight for audience. On air from 10:50 pm to 12:17 am, the reality show registered 8.9 on Ibope.

Also on Tuesday (28), SBT’s audience made up of Palmeirenses and fans of Galo fled from the TV after the end of the match. Programa do Ratinho, shown after Libertadores, lost 66% of viewers. While the ball rolling hit the mark of 18.6 points, the attraction of Carlos Massa (23:31 to 0:49) took a fall: 6.1 on average.

See below the audiences for Tuesday, September 28, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.3
good morning SP8.1
Good morning Brazil7.4
More you6.3
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes6.1
SP19.3
Globe Sports9.9
Newspaper Today10.2
Afternoon Session: The Tunnel10.6
you you you14.8
fitness dreams15.2
in the times of the emperor17.5
SP221.1
grab hold23.0
National Newspaper25.2
Empire27.2
The Masked Singer Brazil16.1
secret truths11.1
Reporter Profession7.6
Globo Newspaper5.8
conversation with bial4.3
Owl: The Vengeance3.8
Hour 14,5
Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.9
Morning General Balance (average from 5h-8h29)2.5
General Balance SP (7h-8h29)3.6
Speak Brazil4.0
Nowadays4.4
JR 24h (morning)3.7
General balance7,8
Proof of love6.1
JR 24h (afternoon 1)5.0
City Alert7.6
JR 24h (afternoon 2)5.9
Journal of Record9.0
Genesis11.8
when you call the heart7.4
The Farm 138.9
JR 24h (dawn)5.2
Speaks, I hear you1.7
Religious0.6
Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.6
First Impact3.2
Come here3.1
Good Morning & Co.3.6
Chest Award Coupon3.0
gossiping2.6
Champions League Europe: PSG vs Manchester City6.0
indomitable heart7.5
I give you life8.0
SBT Brazil7.3
wheel to wheel8.4
Chest Award Coupon8.8
Libertadores: Atlético-MG x Palmeiras17.6
Mouse program6.1
the night3.9
Operation Mosque3.0
Reporter Connection3.0
SBT Brasil (re-presentation)2.7
First Impact (4h-6h)2.9

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP