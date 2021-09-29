Against Libertadores and The Masked Singer, A Fazenda 13 takes 3rd place on Ibope · TV News

Against Libertadores and The Masked Singer in the fight for ibope, A Fazenda 2021 took third place on Tuesday night (28). With the formation of the second farm of the 13th season, the rural reality show presented by Adriane Galisteu scored 8.9 points, while Globo registered 14.8, and SBT 13.5.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media and a survey made by TV news, SBT won its best Tuesday of the year, with a day average of 6.6 points. Yesterday, the game Atlético-MG vs Palmeiras, which resulted in a 1-1 draw and the classification of the São Paulo team, scored 17.6 points in its total broadcast, from 9:15 pm to 11:31 pm.

In the direct confrontation against Record, Edir Macedo’s broadcaster recorded 9.0 points and obtained 26.5% share (share) of the total number of TVs connected (67%) in Greater São Paulo during soccer at the competitor.

Ivete Sangalo’s program on Globo was shown from 10:27 pm to 12:10 am and gained 16.1 points and 27.6% share. In the episode, Astronaut was eliminated from the competition, and his identity was revealed: the actor Sérgio Loroza was behind the mask.

A Fazenda 13 even provided shacks among some of its participants, but took third place in the fight for audience. On air from 10:50 pm to 12:17 am, the reality show registered 8.9 on Ibope.

Also on Tuesday (28), SBT’s audience made up of Palmeirenses and fans of Galo fled from the TV after the end of the match. Programa do Ratinho, shown after Libertadores, lost 66% of viewers. While the ball rolling hit the mark of 18.6 points, the attraction of Carlos Massa (23:31 to 0:49) took a fall: 6.1 on average.

See below the audiences for Tuesday, September 28, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.3 good morning SP 8.1 Good morning Brazil 7.4 More you 6.3 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 6.1 SP1 9.3 Globe Sports 9.9 Newspaper Today 10.2 Afternoon Session: The Tunnel 10.6 you you you 14.8 fitness dreams 15.2 in the times of the emperor 17.5 SP2 21.1 grab hold 23.0 National Newspaper 25.2 Empire 27.2 The Masked Singer Brazil 16.1 secret truths 11.1 Reporter Profession 7.6 Globo Newspaper 5.8 conversation with bial 4.3 Owl: The Vengeance 3.8 Hour 1 4,5 Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.9 Morning General Balance (average from 5h-8h29) 2.5 General Balance SP (7h-8h29) 3.6 Speak Brazil 4.0 Nowadays 4.4 JR 24h (morning) 3.7 General balance 7,8 Proof of love 6.1 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 5.0 City Alert 7.6 JR 24h (afternoon 2) 5.9 Journal of Record 9.0 Genesis 11.8 when you call the heart 7.4 The Farm 13 8.9 JR 24h (dawn) 5.2 Speaks, I hear you 1.7 Religious 0.6

Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.6 First Impact 3.2 Come here 3.1 Good Morning & Co. 3.6 Chest Award Coupon 3.0 gossiping 2.6 Champions League Europe: PSG vs Manchester City 6.0 indomitable heart 7.5 I give you life 8.0 SBT Brazil 7.3 wheel to wheel 8.4 Chest Award Coupon 8.8 Libertadores: Atlético-MG x Palmeiras 17.6 Mouse program 6.1 the night 3.9 Operation Mosque 3.0 Reporter Connection 3.0 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 2.7 First Impact (4h-6h) 2.9

Source: Broadcasters