Alessandro Vieira says that Marcos Rogério ‘is ashamed’ at the CPI: ‘Try again access to the OAB’





Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) reacted on Tuesday 28 to the participation of senator Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO) in the testimony of lawyer Bruna Morato, who represents doctors at Prevent Senior.

Rogério, a member of the Pocket Police Shock Troop on the commission, tried to get the deponent to reveal the names of the doctors who participated in the preparation of a dossier with complaints against the operator. The survey was delivered to the CPI and mentions, in addition to the prescription of ineffective medicines, the concealment of deaths by Covid-19.

“All this theater to try to devalue the messenger, because she cannot attack the message, it only moves converts. I apologize for the intervention, but only a saint to have the patience to listen to the nonsense, a legal mistake”, said Alessandro Vieira to Marcos Rogério.

“Your Excellency could try again to access the OAB, become a lawyer, demonstrate there the knowledge necessary to get here and confront the lawyer”, he continued. “I’m trying to help you be less embarrassed.”

Rogério said he was a victim of disrespect on the part of Vieira.

