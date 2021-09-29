Alexa, from Amazon, became a robot, gained a face and can now walk around the house – Link

The robot also makes video calls, identifies sounds, has facial recognition and warning of possible ‘strangers’ in the house

Amazon announced this Tuesday, 28, new devices and services for its automation ecosystem. The company showcased innovations in the areas of privacy, the new Echo Show 15, similar to a “bulletin board”, and its first domestic robot, the Astro.

The focus of Amazon’s launches was to expand the universe of Alexa’s voice assistant and even more direct its products to build a smart home — in one way or another, the assistant was on every device featured in the online broadcast for journalists, wherein state was present.

The star of the event was the little robot Astro, which marks Amazon’s entry into the domestic robotics segment. The animal is very close to an Echo Show with wheels. With a screen — which even displays a face when it’s not on — the Astro receives commands, since it’s integrated with Alexa, and can go around the house monitoring domestic animals, through on-screen cameras and a periscope lens ( with a rod that adjusts height).

Astro Alexa Together, a subscription service with monitoring functions for the elderly and people with some type of extensive care demand

The robot also makes video calls, identifies sounds — of barking or objects breaking, for example — it has facial recognition, with warning of possible ‘strangers’ in the house and is also integrated with Alexa Together, a tool launched by the company also at the event, which works as a subscription service with monitoring functions for the elderly and people with some type of extensive care demand.

With no date to reach the market outside the US, the Astro is expected to appear on American shelves by the end of this year for US$1,000.

Echo Show 15

The first announcement of the event was Echo Show 15, the company’s connected box. For the new generation, however, the idea comes from a sound device with an integrated screen and starts having the display as the protagonist of the device. The version is like a frame on the wall: with borders imitating a frame, the screen is 15.6 inches and has a 5 megapixel (MP) camera. The processor used, Amazon AZ2 neutral Edge, is also a new generation within the company.

In addition, Echo Show 15 has a new application tool, which allows you to divide the screen into several blocks, as if it were a message board. According to Amazon, the device was designed for families and has application integrations for more than one member, for example.

Echo Show 15 can detect which house member is in front of the board and, by recognition, shows that user’s specific activities

Another innovation implemented was the Visual ID, a facial identification through the device’s camera. With the feature, Echo Show 15 can detect which member of the house is in front of the board and, by recognition, shows the activities and other features specific to that user. In Brazil, the device still does not have a launch date, but it will be sold for R$1,900.

Still on the connected boxes, Amazon announced that the Echo (4th generation) and Echo Show 10 models will receive privacy updates for users. A new feature will offer the possibility of enabling local control of voice command processing, through a chip. Thus, if the user wishes, Echo will not send the voice commands to the cloud when decoding and this process will all be done directly on the device’s hardware. For now, the update is only planned for the United States.

Amazon Glow

Still thinking about the growing scenario of video calls during the pandemic, the company presented the Amazon Glow, a kind of screen connected with interactive projections, targeting mainly children and their connection with relatives who are not around.

The projection works like a touch screen, where children can be entertained with games and educational activities

As a connected box, the device has a screen and a camera, which allows calls to be made, but it really bets on the projection that the device can make on the surface where it is supported. This projection works as a touch screen, where children can be entertained with games and educational activities while chatting on Glow.

Glow also has a connection to other company applications and to Alexa and can be accessed remotely for calls. The device is expected to arrive in the US in the coming weeks for $250.

Amazon Halo View

Amazon has added an Amoled display screen integrated with the bracelet app

Also with an eye on the fitness universe — which has been widely explored by technology companies such as Apple — Amazon has launched the second line of the Halo smart bracelet. This time, the giant tried to get a little closer to what can already be found on the market and added a screen with Amoled display integrated with the bracelet’s app.

Other features the new Halo will offer customers are blood oxygen measurement, exercise and sleep monitoring, notification logging, and connecting to two new Amazon subscription services: Halo Fitness, similar to Apple’s Fitness+, with guided physical activities, and Halo Nutrition, an app to register and customize menus and individual meals. The bracelet arrives on the American market by the end of the year for US$ 80, with purple, green and black bracelets.

*She is an intern under the supervision of the editor Bruno Romani