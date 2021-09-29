Amazon Announces Ring and Blink Lines with Flying Camera, Smart Intercom and More

Amazon held this Tuesday afternoon (28) an event in which it announced the arrival of several new technological accessories developed by the company, including the Echo Dot Show 15, a new smart device that can be fixed on the wall and brings with it news for the users, like some additional Alexa widgets, for example. Although this was one of the main highlights of the presentation, the company also unveiled the ‘Ring’ and ‘Blink’ lines, which hit the market as an alternative for residential security, the first being an alarm center and the second several adaptable cameras .





28 Sep



23 Sep

Ring Line

One of the most interesting devices announced is the ‘Ring Always Home Cam’, a security camera intended for indoor environments and which has flight autonomy, thus allowing the user to remotely control movements and watch the content being played in real time. captured. The accessory is stored in a static base capable of recharging the battery, being activated remotely through the smartphone or computer. The design is beautiful and minimalist, especially in the flight module, which in addition to the propellers also has an LED flash and microphone, and the connection is made via Wi-Fi.





Finally, the Ring line also presented the ‘Ring Alarm Pro’, an ecosystem of integrated products that aim to increase home security through motion detectors, alarms, cameras and a protected router capable of maintaining the security of information and devices connected to the network. The products cost between US$ 250 (~ R$ 1,360) and US$ 400 (~ R$ 2,175.) in the model focused on outdoor environments that has a central storage and 4G support.





Blink Line

Still in the security camera segment, Amazon also introduced the public to the ‘Blink Doorbell’ — an intercom with a high-resolution camera — and two external video surveillance cameras, the ‘Blink Food Light Cam’ and ‘Blink Solar Mount’. The first has two high-power reflectors (700 lumens) that light up the environment so that the camera can capture the images, since this model does not have built-in infrared sensors. The ‘Solar Mount’ model, as its name suggests, has a photovoltaic panel designed to keep the camera charged.





The cheapest products in the Blink line cost US$ 50 (~ R$ 272), while the most expensive accessories can reach US$ 300 (~ R$ 1,635) with the installation included.

