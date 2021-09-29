Amazon introduces Astro, robot that looks like a pet | Technology

Amazon presented this Tuesday (28) the Astro, a robot that resembles a pet – a step for the company to “make science fiction a reality”, in the words of one of its executives. In addition to it, a new virtual assistant, a smart camera and a child-friendly device were shown (see more details below).

The little robot has a screen that simulates facial expressions through its “eyes” and various sensors, which makes it able to follow people and even move around on its own inside a house.

Initially available only in the United States, the manufacturer wants the product serves as a companion for seniors, for example.

1 out of 5 Astro, the robot from Amazon that looks like a pet — Photo: Disclosure Astro, the robot from Amazon that looks like a pet — Photo: Disclosure

The suggested price is $1,500 (R$8,100 at current quote), but people who sign up and are selected to try it out first will pay $999 (R$5,450).

You can make video calls, watch movies and series through your screen and use all the other features of the Alexa voice assistant, which answers questions about the weather, plays news, among other functions.

2 out of 5 Robot has camera for video calls — Photo: Publicity Robot has camera for video calls — Photo: Disclosure

The robot also has some safety-oriented functions. It will integrate with Amazon Ring services, available in the US, and will be able to “patrol” the house while the owners are away.

If it spots potential intruders or hears noises such as breaking glass or a smoke alarm, it can raise an alert. Images are transmitted in real time by an app.

The back has a space to carry items – the manufacturer hopes other companies will develop accessories. When not in use, it stays at a station that replaces its battery – however, details about its autonomy have not yet been released.

As for privacy, Amazon says the Astro’s camera, microphone and motion sensors can be turned off at the push of a button and that it’s possible they can designate “off-limits zones” that the robot cannot enter.

Robot Astro, from Amazon, has a screen and camera to make video calls — Photo: Divulgação/Amazon

Amazon has made other announcements, including a new virtual assistant, Echo Show 15. The product, which has the largest screen among the company’s devices, is designed to be hung like a whiteboard (both vertically and horizontally).

3 out of 5 Echo Show 15, Amazon’s new virtual assistant — Photo: Publicity Echo Show 15, Amazon’s new virtual assistant — Photo: Publicity

Its interface has been customized to include a series of blocks with context-changing information, such as a to-do list, reminders, and calendar.

There is a preview mode that shows only photographs and you can also make video calls and watch movies and series. The product will sell for R$1,899 in Brazil – despite having disclosed the price, the company did not reveal when it will be available.

Aimed at children, the Glow has a camera for video calls and a projector that displays games, children’s stories and other surface content. Some of the games can be mixed with physical objects.

4 out of 5 Amazon Glow — Photo: Disclosure Amazon Glow — Photo: Disclosure

The company said it created the device thinking of ways to keep children entertained during interactions with relatives, who can play together via a tablet, even from a distance.

Available in the US only, the product has a suggested retail price of $299. The first units will be for “guest” customers, who will pay US$ 249 (R$ 1,350).

Another curious product shown by Amazon was the Ring Always Home, a security camera that flies around the house alone.

5 out of 5 Ring Always Home — Photo: Publicity Ring Always Home — Photo: Disclosure

The product is located in a box inside the house and can be activated to go through pre-configured paths remotely, by cell phone. Images are also transmitted by the app.