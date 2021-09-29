Amazon launches Astro, a robot with Alexa and its own personality

In addition to Echo Show 15, Amazon today (28) presented its first robot, Astro, which features Alexa, but also has its own personality. The new device on wheels can follow you as you’re walking around the house, using a combination of software and artificial intelligence to cater to its owners, so having the same name as the Jetsons’ dog makes perfect sense.

Astro’s personality goes far

Disclosure/Amazon

The team responsible for developing the robot tried to think of ways in which it could be useful, without simply creating a version on wheels of the Echo Show 10. Its basic functions are to keep an eye on your home, and also to help communicate with your family. If kids aren’t stuck on a video call, how about a screen that can go after them if they walk away?

publicity

Disclosure/Amazon

Speaking of walking, this is an independent robot, which recognizes the place you are in and manages to avoid accidents such as falling down a ladder, for example. We are talking about a robot that has advances in SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping), and thus manages to map the environment in real time.

In addition, just like the Echo Show 15, the Astro robot has a Visual ID feature, which allows you to identify which person in the house is interacting with it. Amazon tried to make this interaction as natural as possible. To make Astro’s movements, synchronized with the eyes on the screen, references from movies, series, games and animations were used.

A home safety device on wheels

Disclosure/Amazon

Astro is compatible with Ring devices, and using the Ring Protect Pro subscription service, you can even make a round of your house, seeing if everything is right. For this, Astro uses a periscope camera, which allows it to have a higher and clearer view of your apartment, and can send an alert if it recognizes a stranger walking around your house.

Disclosure/Amazon

Like other Echo devices, it features Alexa Guard, a home security feature that can listen for fire or gas alarms, and even the sound of breaking glass, and alert the user right away. In addition, Astro can also be a good companion for seniors who live alone, with routines that can be customized to send alerts.

Disclosure/Amazon

Click below to see Amazon Astro’s introductory video, as friendly as the robot itself.

In the next video, engineers and others from the team responsible for creating Astro talk about the technological challenges of the Amazon robot, be sure to watch.

Read more:

Astro will be released for US$1,000

Astro reminds me a lot of a robot that Asus introduced several years ago, but which ended up not becoming a commercial product. With Astro, the story is different. Amazon’s intelligent robot will launch at a promotional price of US$1,000 (about R$5,437), and registration for interested parties starts today in the United States. Its official price, however, is much more expensive, US$1,500 (R$8,149).

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!