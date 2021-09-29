Amazon launches Astro home robot, the real-life Wall-E

Amazon announced on Tuesday (28) the Astro, a home robot for personal care. Called “Alexa de Rodas”, the device is mainly aimed at caring for elderly people.

Equipped with artificial intelligence, the product has autonomous movements, maps the entire house and can hear and understand commands, managing, for example, to analyze difficulties in the environments. Amazon’s promise is that Astro will not run over the dog that is lying in the middle of the living room floor, for example.

“Astro is a new and different type of robot, designed to help customers with a range of tasks, such as home monitoring and family contact. It brings together new advances in artificial intelligence, computer vision, voice and sensor technology, and cutting-edge computing in a package designed to be both useful and convenient,” explained the tech giant.

Roles

The robot can, for example, be alert when the owner is away from home. It will move around the house autonomously and will be able to show a live view of the rooms and rooms through its own application, as well as warn if there are any strangers around.

It will also send alerts if the user has left the stove on or to confirm that you have all the ingredients for dinner in the pantry while you’re at the market. The product will have functions like Alexa Guard, which detects the sound of smoke alarm, carbon monoxide alarm or breaking glass and sends a message to the owner’s cell phone.

Another use cited by Amazon is caring for elderly relatives. Older people will be able to ask the robot to set reminders and to connect with family members. Those in charge of Astro will also be able to configure settings to check if the elderly person is active and well during the day and use Alexa Together, a service that provides, among other things, 24/7 access to emergency professionals, as nurses.

Price and availability

Amazon has guaranteed that Astro will only be the company’s “first robot” and that others will come in the future. The giant also explained that the product went through “hundreds of thousands of hours of internal testing with employees”.



Those interested in the United States can apply to request an invitation when the robot goes on sale. The product will be sold from US$ 1,449.99 (about R$ 7.8 thousand at the current price).

As part of the pre-sale program started today, the Astro is available starting at US$ 999.99 (about R$ 5,400 at the current price) with a 6-month evaluation.