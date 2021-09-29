Amazon launches autonomous and ‘flying’ security camera

Amazon officially launched, on Tuesday (28), the autonomous security camera and “flying” Ring Always Home Cam. The model is similar to a drone, which travels alone through the house and allows the owner to see from different angles property using a single device.

Owners will be able to program the “drone” so that it follows a certain path or enters only certain rooms. Once the device has finished its “round”, it returns to its charging cradle. However, the camera may automatically fly into an environment when your system detects unusual noise.

All images are sent directly to a registered smartphone, just tune the device to the Ring app account.

The company emphasizes that the drone has obstacle detection, preventing it from bumping into people or objects. In addition, the propellers are enclosed, meaning there is no danger of cutting if someone touches the device.

Regarding privacy, the company claims that, while flying, the device emits an “audible noise”. So it’s clear when the camera is recording the environment.

Availability

Amazon’s security device was introduced for the 1st time last year, but is only now available to consumers. Customers living in the United States will be able to order the device today (28) and will receive it later this year.

The camera will cost $249.99 (approximately $1,359 in current conversion). There is no forecast for release in Brazil yet.