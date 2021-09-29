Amazon launches wall Echo, fitness band, smart robot and (much) more! – MacMagazine

The release season is turning full steam ahead: after presentations by Apple, Xiaomi and Microsoft, today was the turn of Amazon to introduce (again!) their guns for the second half and the coveted Christmas sales period.

For Jeff Bezos’ giant isn’t kidding on the job: the day brought a slew of announcements, from a new member to the Echo device family to an intelligent robot designed to patrol the house and check out children and seniors. Let’s have a look at everything?

Echo Show 15

The news starts with the Echo Show 15, the newest connection device with Alexa — and which, unlike its younger siblings, is designed to integrate into your home decor as a kind of “interactive whiteboard” that can be hung on the wall horizontally or vertically .

The device has a 15-inch Full HD screen and an AZ2 processor, which, together with the device’s built-in camera, provides an interesting feature: it is able to identify who is in the room and display personalized information for each person. Processing takes place locally on the device, ignores children and can be turned off at any time (the camera itself also has a physical cover if you prefer absolute privacy).

You can customize your screen with widgets, watch videos from sources like Netflix, TikTok and Prime Video, check connected security cameras, listen to music and of course interact with Alexa in all the ways you’re used to. The device will come out by $250 in the United States and will be available later this year — we still don’t know when it will arrive in Brazil, but the price here will be BRL 1,900.

Halo View

Showing that Amazon has really entered the world of healthcare and fitness trackers, a Halo View came some improvements over the company’s previous bracelet, the Halo Band. We’ve already started with an AMOLED screen and a haptic feedback engine, in addition to an optical heart rate monitor, skin temperature sensor, oximeter and physical activity monitor.

Halo View has a battery that lasts for seven days and can connect to your cell phone to display basic notifications. We won’t have a microphone, however — which means you won’t be able to use digital assistants with the bracelet. it will cost $80 (even cheaper than the original Halo Band), but availability is not yet forecast.

glow

Amazon also announced the glow, a gadget that is… quite difficult to explain. Basically, it is a video conferencing device with a built-in projector designed for children, enriching activities such as online classes and conversations with relatives.

We have a pedestal design, a camera, an 8-inch screen and a projector, which displays a 19-inch “second screen” on the table — the device comes with a white mat designed to be placed in front of the Glow, where the images will be projected. With this, the child can interact with the projector images, as if it were a touch-sensitive screen.

From there, it’s up to the person on the other side of the screen to command the activities: just install the Glow app on your iPad or Android tablet (or on a smartphone, although smaller screens make the process difficult) and establish a remote connection with the device’s projector . The adult can then view activities, stories, games, games and learning apps directly on the projector, and all the child’s activity is reflected on the tablet screen.

Amazon Glow will cost US$300 when it is released to the general public, but initially it will be made available in an invitation program — in it, the price of the device will be $250. Intriguing, isn’t it?

Star

If you thought that the unusual news had stopped there, get to know the Star, a robot on wheels that transforms Alexa into a kind of guardian of her home. Yes, that’s exactly what you read.

Classified as a “home care robot”, the Astro has a tablet built into its top (the “head”, with the right to two circles that simulate eyes); the camera is mounted on a periscopic arm that can be raised to the height of human eyes, and the entire assembly can move around the house using the built-in wheels.

And what is the Astro’s function anyway? Well, it depends on the user: by combining spatial recognition technologies, scenario understanding and autonomous movement, the robot can recognize faces, deliver items to people in your home, be called and get to where you are, make video calls, function like a security camera, running around the house to check if everything is in order or even answering questions — you can ask Astro if he forgot the stove on, for example, and he will go to the kitchen to analyze the situation, even if you are thousands of kilometers away.

The robot has a plug for accessories (Amazon even talked about a blood pressure meter that can be used with the Astro) and, like those already famous cleaning robots, it has a charging base which it automatically goes to when the battery is low.

As it is still an almost experimental creation, the Astro will initially be available as a product Day 1 Edition — that is, for users selected by invitation. In this initial phase, it will cost US$1,000 and will only be available in the US.

Other news

Amazon’s ads of the day didn’t stop there. The company also launched the Smart Thermostat, a thermostat designed to compete with Nest devices that integrates directly with Alexa and, with technology from the manufacturer Honeywell, is able to sense when you are at home and adjust the temperature accordingly. he will leave by $60 and is already on pre-sale, with deliveries starting on November 4th.

O Ring Alarm Pro, meanwhile, is both a router and a home security center: it has a built-in eero router, capable of connecting to other modules through the system. mesh, and can act as hub of its surveillance cameras integrated to Alexa. Already in pre-sale, it costs $250.

Finally, the service Alexa Together allows you to care for older or disabled loved ones through a number of features. You can receive notification when they interact with Alexa, have access to instant forms of communication and emergency resources if urgent help is needed. The service, initially available in the US, will cost $20 a month.

via 9to5Toys