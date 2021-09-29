Ambev announces increase in beer price

The Ambev brewery, owner of brands such as Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Bohemia and Stella Artois, announced, on Tuesday night (28), the increase in the price of beers. In the statement sent to customers and distributors, the brewery claims that the readjustment will follow the variation of inflation, costs, exchange rates and tax burden.

Also according to Ambev, the readjustment may vary between regions, brands, packaging and segments. The company concentrates 60% market share in the country’s market. In the statement, Ambev also says that “we reinforce our commitment to the competitiveness of our brands in the market, always aiming at the good performance of the industry’s sales volume”.

Ambev did not inform what will be the range of readjustments. Abrasel (Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants) said that the price increase should be in line with the inflation accumulated in the last 12 months, around 10%.