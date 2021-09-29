Ambev will increase beer price in October – 28/09/2021 – Market

The Ambev brewery, owner of brands such as Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Bohemia and Stella Artois, will increase the price of beers from this Saturday (2).

According to the sheet with restaurant owners in São Paulo, starting in October, there will be a 5% to 6% increase in beer and draft beer.

Abrasel (Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants) confirms the price increase and states that the readjustment should come in line with the inflation accumulated in the last 12 months, around 10%.

Sought, Ambev did not respond until the publication of this report.

In the notice sent to customers and distributors, to which the sheet had access, the brewery –which concentrates 60% of the market share in the country– states that the readjustment will follow, “in general terms, the variation in inflation, variation in costs, exchange rates and tax burden”.

According to the statement, “adjustments may vary between regions, brands, packaging and segments.”

“We reinforce our commitment to the competitiveness of our brands in the market, always aiming at the good performance of the industry’s sales volume”, says Ambev in the statement.

The beer market is stagnant: according to consultancy Euromonitor, this year the sale of beers in Brazil should reach R$ 197.97 billion, a nominal increase of 7.3% over 2020, without discounting inflation.

In the opinion of Marcelo Balloti Monteiro, beverage sector analyst at Lafis Consultoria, the cost pressure is quite high, in particular, raw material and energy.

“But, at first, the impact of the price increase should be smaller on demand, because it occurs at a time when various events are resumed and with the approaching of the end-of-year festivities,” he says.