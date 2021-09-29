Ambev will increase beer prices from October | Companies

the brewery Ambev will increase beer prices . According to the owner of the brands Brahma , Skol and Stella Artois , the change, which should be observed as of October, is part of a constant movement in the company’s strategy.

“Ambev periodically makes adjustments in the prices of its products and the changes vary according to regions, brand, sales channel and packaging”, said the company in a note sent to Value.

The company does not inform the price correction value and whether they should be applied only in the on trade channel, that is, bars and restaurants.

The Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel) says that the information from associates in São Paulo is that the increase “should come in line with the inflation accumulated in the last 12 months, which is around 10%”. Abrasel has no information about other States yet.

Although Ambev does not associate the adjustment to inflationary pressure, it is a fact that production costs continue to climb. In the consolidated of its operation, the increase in the cost of goods sold (COGS) per hectoliter grew by almost 16% in the 12-month period at the end of the second quarter. Cost pressure was even more significant in Brazil, where COGS per hectoliter jumped 18.8% in the quarter.

In an interview with Value at the time of the release of the second quarter results, the financial director Lucas Lira stated that among the reasons for this pressure are currency devaluation in Brazil and Argentina and commodity inflation.

“For next year, for the time being, the pressure that we expect to have on the cost side is less than what we are experiencing in 2021,” he said, noting, however, that it is necessary to remain cautious about projections due to the still high volatility and uncertainties.

According to data from the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), of the IBGE, beer for home consumption registered an increase in prices of 0.29% in August, 3.49% in the year and 7.62% in the accumulated result. in 12 months.

Beer for out-of-home consumption increased by 0.05% in the month, 3.14% in the year and 5.94% in the 12-month period. Therefore, the variation in beer prices would still fall short of the variation in the IPCA, which in August rose by 0.87%. In the year, the variation is 5.67% and, in the 12-month period, the index increased by 9.68%.

For Credit Suisse analysts, the October adjustment is positive news for Ambev shareholders, as the action can help mitigate the expected negative effects for the beginning of 2022. The bank recommends buying the paper, with a target price of BRL 21.50.